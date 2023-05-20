OK Magazine
Vanna White’s Boyfriend Is 'Ready to Confront' 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Over His Creepy Comments, Source Claims

By:

May 20 2023, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Vanna White's boyfriend has had enough of Pat Sajak's NSFW remarks about his cohost — and he's ready to make that clear.

It seems the last straw for White's man, John Donaldson, was after the controversial game show host, 76, recently joked on camera about hiding in White's garden after she said that's where she spends most of her time.

In response, Sajak teased: “I’m usually there about two, three in the morning. Don’t be alarmed.”

Though the questionable remark garnered a chuckle from both White and the audience, it didn’t sit well with Donaldson — who is demanding that Sajak shows his lady respect.

“Poor Vanna is trying to separate them as best she can," an insider told a publication of the awkward situation with her boyfriend and "work husband," the nickname she previously coined for Sajak.

They continued, “She certainly doesn’t want John hanging around the set when Pat goes off on his rants and crude comments.”

Sajak doesn't only rub White's boyfriend the wrong way. Whether it be asking the 66-year-old inappropriate questions like whether she "enjoys watching opera in the buff" or making fun of a player's lisp, Sajak has found himself on the receiving end of backlash multiple times.

Late last year, Sajak left people squirming in their seats after he joked that he was "gonna have a little tattoo of Vanna put on my chest, but I didn't."

Despite amusing some with his blunders, OK! learned that his higher ups aren't amused. The TV star's contract runs until 2025, but the "network brass and top-level producers have come down hard on him and read him the riot act," claimed a source. "Pat has put his foot in it one too many times and offended people with his off-color humor and temperamental behavior."

"They've made things very uncomfortable for Pat," continued the insider. "Hardly anyone talks to him between takes. Makeup and wardrobe people do their jobs and then scram. The pressure's getting too much for Pat. If and when he quits, it'll be to save face. But everyone will know he was shown the exit door."

