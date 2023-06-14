Vanna White Admits She 'Couldn't Be Happier' for 'Wheel of Fortune' Co-Host Pat Sajak After He Confirms Retirement
As Pat Sajak's time at Wheel of Fortune comes to a bittersweet end, his right hand lady Vanna White is there to support him.
After the famed game show host announced his retirement from the hit series on Monday, June 12, the legendary letter turner took to Twitter to share her warm wishes.
"When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!" White gushed about her longtime friend.
The blonde beauty's reaction comes after Sajak shocked his fans by confirming his upcoming retirement.
"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all," Sajak expressed via Twitter.
Sajak's departure from Wheel of Fortune will inevitably be hard for White, as he has stood by her side throughout the entirety of her time on the game show.
"I think when Merv Griffin chose both of us, 40 and 41 years ago, he saw something between us — a brother-sister type relationship," White previously admitted during an interview in December 2022. "And I think that is kind of what it is. He saw that we would be able to get along, and we do. We are like a brother and sister team."
At the time, White didn't seem to have a clue Sajak would soon be retiring, as she stated: "I don't even want to think about that. I mean, we're a team."
"That's depressing. I don't even want to think about it," she added regarding the possibility of continuing on with the series without Sajak.
"I just visualize us just being there. I can't think beyond that," she confessed. "I can't imagine. Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We're like Ken and Barbie, you know?"
"We've been in everybody's homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters," White noted of the thought of her own retirement — which is not said to be occurring just yet.
White loves her role at Wheel of Fortune more than anything, as she expressed: "It's incredible. I cannot believe it's been 40 years. Honestly, I've loved every minute of it. Who still says they love their job after 40 years? Me! I really do. It's a fun show. Everybody watches and enjoys it and it changes people's lives and it makes people happy. So it's a great job."