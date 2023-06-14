Pat Sajak Vying for Daughter Maggie to Replace Him on 'Wheel of Fortune' Instead of Vanna White, Claims Source: 'It's an All-Out War'

Though Pat Sajak and Vanna White have worked side by side on Wheel of Fortune for 40 years, an insider claimed the longtime host is gunning for his daughter Maggie to take over his position when he retires next season.

The 28-year-old has filled in on the show when her famous father was absent and has also acted as the series' social correspondent for several seasons — two gigs that were meant to "show her off" to fans.