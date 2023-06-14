Pat Sajak Vying for Daughter Maggie to Replace Him on 'Wheel of Fortune' Instead of Vanna White, Claims Source: 'It's an All-Out War'
Though Pat Sajak and Vanna White have worked side by side on Wheel of Fortune for 40 years, an insider claimed the longtime host is gunning for his daughter Maggie to take over his position when he retires next season.
The 28-year-old has filled in on the show when her famous father was absent and has also acted as the series' social correspondent for several seasons — two gigs that were meant to "show her off" to fans.
Pat, 76, announced on Monday, June 12, that he would be stepping down after next season, but as far back as January 2022, a source told Radar he was already planning for his offspring to take center stage.
"Pat's hinted he may retire when his contract expires in 2024 and clearly, he wants Maggie to carry on," the source said six months ago. "Behind-the-scenes, it's turned into an all-out war. Pat's trying to elbow her aside to make room for Maggie."
White's inner circle is said to be shocked by his "blatant disregard for her seniority," which is why the source said "everyone's bracing themselves for battle."
The famous letter turner, 66, hasn't revealed what she has in store when it comes to her future on the show, though she did react to Pat's retirement announcement via Twitter.
"When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later?" the former pageant queen wrote. "I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!"
In December 2022, the mother-of-two discussed the idea of her longtime colleague stepping down from the game show, admitting the thought of it was unbearable.
"I don't even want to think about that. I mean, we're a team. That's depressing," she said in an interview. "I just visualize us just being there. I can't imagine. Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We're like Ken and Barbie, you know?"