Mark Cuban Hints Donald Trump Attended Disgraced Star Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Infamous Parties
Donald Trump is being called out by Mark Cuban.
After the Shark Tank star expressed his support for Kamala Harris in a Wednesday, October 9, tweet, a social media user accused him of doing so because he's "terrified that President Trump will release [Jeffrey] Epstein's client list if he gets back into the White House."
Cuban, 66, dragged the ex-POTUS, 78, into the conversation when he replied, "Release it today. Right now. I never met the guy. Never went to a Diddy party. Donald on the other hand …"
As OK! reported, Epstein's crimes are similar to what Sean "Diddy" Combs, 54, has allegedly done, as they were both accused of trafficking and sexual abuse.
The financier died via suicide while behind bars in 2019, while Combs has pled not guilty and is awaiting trial.
The rapper's infamous parties played a big part in an investigation, as it was claimed he referred to some of his gatherings as "freak offs," where he would allegedly drug people who were then sexually abused. It was also alleged that he forced people to engage in sexual acts while he watched or recorded them.
Though countless celebrities have been photographed at shindigs thrown by Combs, it's not known which of his parties included the illegal activities.
However, as OK! shared, a woman named Adria Sheri English claimed she saw the former president at one of Diddy's parties in the 2000s, where she alleged the disgraced father-of-seven forced her to participate in sexual acts with celebrities.
She said the incidents took place in separate rooms away from the main party.
English explained she was hired as a dancer by Diddy in 2004, but she never expected to be "pimped out" by him.
"I agreed to do it because, heck yeah, I'm at an exclusive thing where Jay-Z was there, and Beyoncé – Diddy, all the big names," she told a news outlet of why she took the dancing gig. "I didn't know it was going to turn into anything sexual."
While the first bash she attended had "no sinister intent or requirements for physical sexual contact," by the third event she was at, Diddy told her to become intimate with guests.
An insider recently spilled that when the authorities raided Diddy's homes, they discovered videos that depicted three celebrities engaged in sexual acts.
Attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd shared during her October 4 appearance on NewsNation's Banfield, "I can’t attest to whether or not they [the tapes] exist or not. I just was told initially that ‘they’ own this treasure trove of videos, so I have to believe that there are a lot of celebrities who know what they did..."