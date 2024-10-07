Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal: Celebrities Who 'Participated' or 'Knew' About Sexual Assaults at 'Freak Off' Parties Could Be Sued, Lawyer Reveals
Lawyer Tony Buzbee, who is representing 120 individuals suing Sean "Diddy" Combs, confirmed there are celebrities who could be named in upcoming lawsuits relating to the disgraced star's scandal.
However, in a Monday, October 7, interview, the attorney said he doesn't expect those people to be identified this week.
"We want to make sure if we name individuals beyond Mr. Combs that we make sure that we’ve done our homework, because it’s going to create a firestorm and we understand that. We’re gonna make sure we dot our Is and cross our Ts," he explained on TMZ Live of why it could be a while before names are made public.
Buzbee hinted that some celebrities who are sued could privately settle with money, explaining, "As we file each one of these cases, we’re going to make an effort to resolve them on the front end, but failing that, we’re gonna file public lawsuits and pursue these cases aggressively."
As OK! reported, the disgraced mogul, 54 was arrested last month on charges of of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Sexual Assaulting 120 More Victims, Allegedly Gave 20-Year-Old Girl a 'Horse Tranquilizer'
- 10 Things to Know About Justin Bieber and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Relationship: How They Met
- Bono Has Awkward Moment With Sean 'Diddy' Combs as Disgraced Rapper Tries to Hug Him in Resurfaced Clip From 2014 Golden Globes: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Court documents added that Diddy "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct" for years.
It was uncovered that most of Combs' despicable behavior went down at parties he called "freak offs," where he forced people to engage in sexual acts. Many people who have accused the star of sexual assault said they were drugged beforehand.
When Buzbee referred to the father-of-seven's infamous gatherings, he also sent a warning to any celebrity that may have witnessed something go down behind closed doors.
"To be clear about something: if you were attending one of these ‘parties,’ if you will, and you attended before or you knew what was going to happen, that is you know that a particular drug was being used in drinks and was causing people to be coerced and taken advantage of and you were there in the room, or you participated, or you watched it happen and didn’t say anything, or you helped cover it up, in my view, you have a problem," he declared.
"A lot of people attended these parties. A lot of people saw this activity going on, a lot of people allowed it to go on, said nothing, didn’t intervene, maybe benefited from it, profited from it," he continued. "All of these individuals and entities in my view have exposure here."
Diddy has pled not guilty to the charges and is currently in a Brooklyn prison awaiting trial.