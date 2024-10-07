Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal: Celebrities Who 'Participated' or 'Knew' About Sexual Assaults at 'Freak Off' Parties Could Be Sued, Lawyer Reveals

When Buzbee referred to the father-of-seven's infamous gatherings, he also sent a warning to any celebrity that may have witnessed something go down behind closed doors.

"To be clear about something: if you were attending one of these ‘parties,’ if you will, and you attended before or you knew what was going to happen, that is you know that a particular drug was being used in drinks and was causing people to be coerced and taken advantage of and you were there in the room, or you participated, or you watched it happen and didn’t say anything, or you helped cover it up, in my view, you have a problem," he declared.