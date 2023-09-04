Mark Harmon Planning to Return to 'NCIS' in a 'Part-Time Capacity' to 'Save the Show'
Mark Harmon to the rescue!
The 71-year-old is looking to resume his acting career — most excitingly, his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the famed crime series NCIS, a hit show that has been going strong since 2003.
"Mark has to work hard to find things to do at home," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the award-winning actor — who left the series in 2021 to focus on other aspects of his life and spend more time with his family.
The insider explained: "Mark’s had a good long rest, but he’s a little bored doing the same thing day in and day out and would like to get back to the set in a part-time capacity at the very least."
NCIS producers would undoubtedly welcome Harmon back with open arms, as the confidante confessed: "Of course, bosses are thrilled. They’ve been trying to woo him back for some time and Mark can essentially name his price."
"It hasn’t been the same show without Mark, who was everyone’s team leader," the source said, emphasizing how much the Freaky Friday star has truly been missed on set. "Sure, they used to joke about his serious work ethic and his homemade lunches and the fact he had to finish work in time to make it home for dinner, but now they miss him so much."
"If anyone can save the show, it’s Mark," the source concluded regarding NCIS's massive drop in viewership over the last couple of seasons.
Harmon's return to the series has even been teased by his fellow cast members.
Earlier this year, Rocky Carroll teased fans that they could see their favorite characters back on their television screens — as long as their roles weren't killed off of the show, of course.
The 60-year-old, who joined NCIS in Season 5 as the role of Director Leon James Vance, spoke about the possibility of returning legends during an interview back in January conducted in celebration of the CBS series' monumental 450th episode.
"I really hope so. I really hope so. Fortunately for me, I don’t have to figure that out. But anytime a character doesn’t die in an episode, I figure there’s always a chance," Carroll confessed to TV Insider.
National Examiner spoke to a source about Harmon planning to return to NCIS.