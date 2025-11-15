Who Has Mark Sanchez Dated? Inside the Former NFL Quarterback's Relationships Over the Years

Article continues below advertisement

Hilary Rhoda

Source: MEGA Hilary Rhoda moved on with Sean Avery after her split from Mark Sanchez.

Mark Sanchez's dating history featured famous stars and models in the industry, including Hilary Rhoda. The former NFL star began dating Rhoda in May 2009 after they collaborated in a GQ photoshoot. "They met on the shoot three months ago and started dating. There was instant chemistry," one source said at the time. Another insider added, "Everyone in her crew is buzzing about their relationship." However, their spark did not last, and they called it quits in September 2009.

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay McCormick

Source: MEGA Lindsay McCormick has been married to Caleb Alexander Smith since October 2022.

In 2010, Page Six reported the then-Jets superstar had showed interest in Lindsay McCormick. "Mark and Lindsay have known each other as friends for a long time, but have been seeing each other for a few weeks," a source claimed. "She's a freelance sports reporter and spends a lot of time working in Portland, Ore., so they haven't been able to see a lot of each other." The insider continued, "Lindsay knows everyone in the football world… She's close to the Saints' Reggie Bushand knows some of the Lakers, including Lamar Odom." However, the blonde beauty later clarified that Sanchez was only an "acquaintance/friend." "Other sites are misquoting me, but Mark is just a friend," McCormick exclusively told OK!. "We had met through mutual friends over a year ago and we had come in contact repeatedly because of work. We had stayed friends, but we are just friends." She also told OK! that Sanchez was the "nicest guy" she's ever met, adding, "I choose my friends wisely and I think anyone who knows Mark would say the same thing."

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Source: MEGA Jamie-Lynn Sigler has been married twice.

Sanchez began dating Jamie-Lynn Sigler in 2010, but their romance faded after three months because he was "looking for a mature and stable relationship." "They have been heading in different directions. Jamie-Lynn is focused on coming back to New York to star in Love, Loss and What I Wore off-Broadway, while he's heading upstate to train with the Jets," said a source.

Article continues below advertisement

Hayden Panettiere

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere previously dated former NFL player Scotty McKnight.

The former college football player sparked dating rumors with Hayden Panettiere after they were spotted spending time together in 2011. However, the Scream actress denied the buzz and clarified they were "very good friends." "I swear I'm not dating him at all. Honestly. I'm a huge Jets fan and became very good friends with him and his buddies," she told a news outlet. "There's genuinely, absolutely nothing going on. I've always been that girl who has a lot of dude friends. I'm into sports so we have a lot in common, but no, definitely 100 percent not dating."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Upton

Source: MEGA Kate Upton and Justin Verlander married in Tuscany, Italy, in 2017.

Also in 2011, Sanchez fueled relationship rumors with Kate Upton after being seen making several late-night trips to her apartment. While they never confirmed or denied the reports, the Sweet Dreams star teased fans by playing coy about their relationship. "I don't know. It's whatever you think," said Upton.

Article continues below advertisement

Eva Longoria

Source: MEGA Eva Longoria, who has been married three times, gave birth to her son, Santiago, in 2018.

The retired NFL player got people talking about his reported fling with Eva Longoria in 2012. The Desperate Housewives alum confirmed their relationship in September of that year, but their romance gradually faded a few weeks later.

Article continues below advertisement

Bobby T

Source: @123bobbyt/Instagram Bobby T broke her silence after Mark Sanchez's arrest.

Sanchez found love again when he met Bobby T. While little is known about their relationship, they likely began dating around 2017 or earlier, as they welcomed their now-8-year-old son, Daniel, before their split. Following the athlete's arrest, the baby mama broke her silence and admitted "none of this is surprising to [her]." "Like everyone else, I learned of the horrific event through a news alert on my phone while sitting next to Daniel. I still know only what is publicly available," she added. "My thoughts and empathy are with the victim and everyone affected by this devastating event. It has created a wide ripple effect, touching many lives." She concluded the post by writing, "I understand that we live in a very public world, but my hope is that as my son grows, he can be seen and understood apart from this story. At the end of the day, I'm simply a mama to a very sweet young boy doing my best to protect his peace. Thank you for the compassion so many have shown toward Daniel and me."

Article continues below advertisement

Perry Mattfeld

Source: MEGA Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld welcomed twins in March.