Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Muscles While Doing a Cold Plunge Before Thanksgiving: Watch
No shirt, no problem!
Before enjoying Thanksgiving festivties with his loved ones, Mark Wahlberg kicked up his wellness routine by taking a cold plunge in his backyard.
In an Instagram video uploaded on Thursday, November 23, the shirtless star went into his yard while dressed in nothing but swim trunks.
"Give thanks and prayers," he told the cameras as he put on a beanie. "Got a late start today, but we're getting it in. It's 40 degrees outside and 40 degrees in the water."
As he began hit stint in the tub, he signed off by declaring, "See you in the gym."
"Way to go u are a good example to the young," one person commented on the clip, with another writing, "AGING WELL @markwahlberg 💪🏾🔥."
"Grateful for the shirtless videos," quipped another fan.
The buff movie star was probably at his home in Las Vegas, where he and wife Rhea Durham, 45, moved with their four kids last year.
"They love Vegas. I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career, and now it’s time for them to pursue theirs," he explained in a previous interview of they relocated. "Everybody is thriving there. It’s been great."
"I saw Adele, I saw Bruno Mars," the 52-year-old shared, referring to the singers' Las Vegas residencies. "I’ve seen quite a few shows and been to lots of great restaurants. There’s so much to do in Vegas and it’s so exciting."
"People have a tendency to think of Las Vegas as the Vegas Strip. There's tons of stuff to do here outside of gaming and nightlife. There's lots of amazing communities that are faith-based and family-based and really cool, great schools," the dad-of-four shared.
Wahlberg also revealed that during this new chapter of life, he plans to slow down his acting career to focus on producing.
"Well I’m certainly working harder now than ever. Certain businesses, you kind of build them, pass them on or you exit. Hopefully my kids, we’ll see what their interests are, but I don’t think that I’ll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now. That’s for sure. Because that’s the most difficult thing," he admitted to Cigar Aficionado.
"The reason why I started producing is I didn't want to sit around waiting for Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise, or whoever was already, you know, established before me and were the guys at the time — and Leo [DiCaprio], right — to go and pass on a movie, until I could get my hands on it," he explained. "You reap the rewards of the success, but you also bear the brunt of the failure. If I'm going to be in that position, then I'd rather be behind the wheel."