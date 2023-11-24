OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Mark Wahlberg
OK LogoNEWS

Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Muscles While Doing a Cold Plunge Before Thanksgiving: Watch

mark wahlberg shows muscles cold plunge before thanksgiving watch
Source: mega;@markwahlberg/instagram
By:

Nov. 24 2023, Published 2:24 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

No shirt, no problem!

Before enjoying Thanksgiving festivties with his loved ones, Mark Wahlberg kicked up his wellness routine by taking a cold plunge in his backyard.

Article continues below advertisement
mark wahlberg shows muscles cold plunge before thanksgiving watch
Source: @markwahlberg/instagram

Mark Wahlberg started Thanksgiving Day with a cold plunge.

In an Instagram video uploaded on Thursday, November 23, the shirtless star went into his yard while dressed in nothing but swim trunks.

"Give thanks and prayers," he told the cameras as he put on a beanie. "Got a late start today, but we're getting it in. It's 40 degrees outside and 40 degrees in the water."

As he began hit stint in the tub, he signed off by declaring, "See you in the gym."

Article continues below advertisement

"Way to go u are a good example to the young," one person commented on the clip, with another writing, "AGING WELL @markwahlberg 💪🏾🔥."

"Grateful for the shirtless videos," quipped another fan.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

The buff movie star was probably at his home in Las Vegas, where he and wife Rhea Durham, 45, moved with their four kids last year.

"They love Vegas. I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career, and now it’s time for them to pursue theirs," he explained in a previous interview of they relocated. "Everybody is thriving there. It’s been great."

"I saw Adele, I saw Bruno Mars," the 52-year-old shared, referring to the singers' Las Vegas residencies. "I’ve seen quite a few shows and been to lots of great restaurants. There’s so much to do in Vegas and it’s so exciting."

MORE ON:
Mark Wahlberg
Article continues below advertisement
ls
Source: mega

The actor and his wife married in 2009.

"People have a tendency to think of Las Vegas as the Vegas Strip. There's tons of stuff to do here outside of gaming and nightlife. There's lots of amazing communities that are faith-based and family-based and really cool, great schools," the dad-of-four shared.

Article continues below advertisement
mark wahlberg shows muscles cold plunge before thanksgiving watch
Source: mega

The couple and their four kids recently moved to Las Vegas.

Wahlberg also revealed that during this new chapter of life, he plans to slow down his acting career to focus on producing.

"Well I’m certainly working harder now than ever. Certain businesses, you kind of build them, pass them on or you exit. Hopefully my kids, we’ll see what their interests are, but I don’t think that I’ll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now. That’s for sure. Because that’s the most difficult thing," he admitted to Cigar Aficionado.

Article continues below advertisement

"The reason why I started producing is I didn't want to sit around waiting for Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise, or whoever was already, you know, established before me and were the guys at the time — and Leo [DiCaprio], right — to go and pass on a movie, until I could get my hands on it," he explained. "You reap the rewards of the success, but you also bear the brunt of the failure. If I'm going to be in that position, then I'd rather be behind the wheel."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.