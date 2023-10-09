Mark Wahlberg Regrets Skipping College After Visiting a Frat House at His Daughter's School

"It's really giving the kids a chance to thrive. It just has the best of both worlds. I know a lot of people, when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip," he noted in another interview. "But just about 15, 20 minutes away, there's a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community."

He said the move was "really about giving the kids an opportunity to pursue their goals and dreams."

"My daughter's an equestrian. My son's a golfer. My oldest daughter, now she's off to college. My son's a junior," he said last year. "There’s lots of opportunity here as well for me. We're trying to create a studio. We're trying to build the shoe factory. We want to create lots of jobs here."