Mark Wahlberg Regrets Skipping College After Visiting a Frat House at His Daughter's School
Would've, could've, should've!
In an interview with Today, Mark Wahlberg revealed that visiting his daughter Ella at college made him wish he could go back in time.
"We just went to parents' weekend, you know, with the sorority girls and the frat house. It was like, 'Oh my God,'" he spilled of checking out Clemson University in South Carolina. "I definitely felt like I never really had too many regrets about not going to college until I saw [that]."
"She’s just so happy there," the father-of-four, 52, added of his and wife Rhea Durham's 20-year-old daughter, who's a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. "She’s really thriving."
In January, Durham, 45, admitted her emotions were "going wild" after they dropped Ella off at campus. The couple is also parents to Michael, 17, Brendan, 15 and Grace, 13. `
As OK! reported, the family recently moved from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, a relocation the Ted star said was in their best interests.
"It's really giving the kids a chance to thrive. It just has the best of both worlds. I know a lot of people, when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip," he noted in another interview. "But just about 15, 20 minutes away, there's a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community."
He said the move was "really about giving the kids an opportunity to pursue their goals and dreams."
"My daughter's an equestrian. My son's a golfer. My oldest daughter, now she's off to college. My son's a junior," he said last year. "There’s lots of opportunity here as well for me. We're trying to create a studio. We're trying to build the shoe factory. We want to create lots of jobs here."
The former rapper admitted that his wife and their eldest daughter were the most hesitant on the move, but everyone's grown to adore their new surroundings.
"They love Vegas. I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career, and now it’s time for them to pursue theirs. Everybody is thriving there. It’s been great," he gushed. "I’ve seen quite a few shows and been to lots of great restaurants. There’s so much to do in Vegas and it’s so exciting."
The movie star shared that he plans to focus more on producing now rather than leading action-packed films.
"I don’t think that I’ll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now. That’s for sure. Because that’s the most difficult thing," he said, noting he's looking forward to "working with some of the other great talents. Working with the next batch of great talent."