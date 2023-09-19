Mark Wahlberg Will Soon Slow Down 'Difficult' Acting Career in Favor of Producing
Mark Wahlberg has been on the silver screen since the early '90s, so it's not surprising that the star, 52, is ready for a change.
In a new interview, the dad-of-four explained that he's eager to do more behind the scenes work instead of being a leading man.
"Well I’m certainly working harder now than ever," he told Cigar Aficionado. "Certain businesses, you kind of build them, pass them on or you exit. Hopefully my kids, we’ll see what their interests are, but I don’t think that I’ll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now. That’s for sure. Because that’s the most difficult thing."
Despite the former model's success in showbiz, he never reached the same level as some of his A-list peers, which is what prompted him to shift gears.
"The reason why I started producing is I didn't want to sit around waiting for Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise, or whoever was already, you know, established before me and were the guys at the time — and Leo [DiCaprio], right — to go and pass on a movie, until I could get my hands on it," he explained.
- Mark Wahlberg Reveals Why He Moved From California To Las Vegas With His Family: We're 'Giving The Kids A Chance To Thrive'
- Mark Wahlberg Has Been 'Welcomed With Open Arms' Since Relocating To Las Vegas With His Family: 'I Couldn't Be More Excited'
- Mark Wahlberg Nearly Breaks The Internet After Showing Off Shredded Abs: 'You're So Hot'
"So I was always proactive in finding material — things that I could produce and knew were right for me," continued the Hollywood hunk. "Create my own destiny."
The Uncharted star noted that he also went into production because when you're the biggest name in a film, "you reap the rewards of the success, but you also bear the brunt of the failure. If I'm going to be in that position, then I'd rather be behind the wheel."
"[If] you're going a hundred miles an hour down a highway, do you want to be in the backseat or do you want to be behind the wheel?" he added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When it comes to the future, the Ted lead plans on "working with some of the other great talents. Working with the next batch of great talent."
Another reason he may be eager to slow down his acting roles is due to his new life in Las Vegas, where he and wife Rhea Durham moved their brood last year.
"It's really giving the kids a chance to thrive. It just has the best of both worlds. I know a lot of people, when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip. But just about 15, 20 minutes away, there's a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community," he reasoned of the relocation in another interview.
"My daughter's an equestrian. My son's a golfer. My oldest daughter, now she's off to college. My son's a junior," he continued. "There’s lots of opportunity here as well for me. We're trying to create a studio. We're trying to build the shoe factory. We want to create lots of jobs here."