Mark Wahlberg Will Soon Slow Down 'Difficult' Acting Career in Favor of Producing

"So I was always proactive in finding material — things that I could produce and knew were right for me," continued the Hollywood hunk. "Create my own destiny."

The Uncharted star noted that he also went into production because when you're the biggest name in a film, "you reap the rewards of the success, but you also bear the brunt of the failure. If I'm going to be in that position, then I'd rather be behind the wheel."

"[If] you're going a hundred miles an hour down a highway, do you want to be in the backseat or do you want to be behind the wheel?" he added.