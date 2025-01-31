or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
OK LogoPolitics

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Sparks Rumors He Put a Nicotine Pouch Into His Mouth During Health Secretary Confirmation Hearing

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s confirmation hearings took place on January 29-30.

By:

Jan. 31 2025, Published 2:07 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sparked an online debate on whether he was using a popular nicotine product during his Health Secretary confirmation hearing on Thursday, January 30.

The 71-year-old — who recently launched his "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) campaign — was seen popping something into his mouth and appearing to hold it in his lower lip, between his gum and cheek.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @WhiskeyRiff
Article continues below advertisement

The clip quickly circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, as users in the comments section argued over whether he was using a nicotine pouch — such as Zyn or Alp — or just popping a mint.

Country music website Whiskey Riff shared the video of the blink-and-you-miss-it moment and quipped: "RFK Jr. slips in a Zyn in the middle of his Senate confirmation hearing... give him the job."

Article continues below advertisement
robert f kennedy jr rumors nicotine pouch mouth confirmation hearing
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared to pop something into his mouth during the hearing.

Article continues below advertisement

Another X user replied, "Dude was thinking about that subtle move for 30 min," and another added, "Let’s be real home boy took something to take the edge off."

A third person penned, "My assumption is that it’s not a Zyn, it’s an Alp," and a fourth said, "Zyn for the win."

MORE ON:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
robert f kennedy jr rumors nicotine pouch mouth confirmation hearing
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to serve as Health Secretary.

Article continues below advertisement

Another person opined, "I think it was a cough drop, because he was actually coughing right before he did that," but a separate user countered, "It looks like it goes back bottom jaw. Doesn’t seem pronounced enough for a cough drop."

Other critics suggested it would be hypocritical for him to use nicotine while rallying against seed oils in fast food and pledging to "make America healthy again."

Even a supporter of Kennedy Jr. took issue with the situation, writing: "Ok but he put down people who smoked cigarettes yesterday. I want him to get confirmed but that wasn’t cool."

Article continues below advertisement
cheryl hines supports husband robert f kennedy jr confirmation hearing
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines, attended the first confirmation hearing on January 29.

However, nicotine pouches have been approved to be marketed as a better alternative to cigarettes.

"To receive marketing authorizations, the FDA must have sufficient evidence that the new products offer greater benefits to population health than risks," director of the Office of Science in the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products Matthew Farrelly, Ph.D., said in a statement. "In this case, the data show that these nicotine pouch products meet that bar by benefiting adults who use cigarettes and/or smokeless tobacco products and completely switch to these products."

Kennedy Jr. has yet to confirm or deny his use of the alleged nicotine product during the hearing, but he was photographed carrying Zyn pouches while out and about in Los Angeles, Calif., in October 2024.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.