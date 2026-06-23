NEWS Jeffrey Epstein's Chilling Presence in Bill Gates' Marriage to Ex-Wife Melinda Revealed Source: MEGA Melinda French Gates was not a fan of Jeffrey Epstein and his friendship with her ex-husband, Bill Gates. Lesley Abravanel June 23 2026, Published 2:51 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Veteran journalist Michael Wolff detailed how Jeffrey Epstein chillingly exploited the "hellscape" of a marriage between Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates. In an article for his Substack, Michael reported Jeffrey's portrayal of Bill, 70, as a trusted confidant who, trapped in an unhappy marriage, viewed the convicted s-- offender as someone who could help him with both personal and corporate challenges. Jeffrey supposedly exploited this dynamic at a time when the Gates Foundation was seeking global expansion. Michael detailed how Jeffrey gained a "front-row seat" to the unraveling of the billionaire couple by leveraging their domestic discord for his own social and corporate advantage. The author also noted Melinda’s version of the divorce heavily blamed Jeffrey and her abhorrence of his growing proximity to her husband.

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Source: MEGA Melinda French Gates reportedly disapproved of Jeffrey Epstein during his friendship with her then-husband.

Michael wrote that as Bill and Jeffrey developed a budding friendship, they treated Melinda's intense disapproval of the disgraced financier not just as a domestic issue, but as a "corporate problem" that needed to be handled. Melinda placed heavy blame directly on Jeffrey and her absolute abhorrence of his presence around her husband. Bill and Melinda split two years after Jeffrey allegedly died by suicide, but five years before that, the late child predator had a “detailed picture of the marriage’s hellscape,” Michael noted. “Melinda Gates’ version of the breakup of her marriage puts considerable blame on Epstein — and her abhorrence of her husband’s new friend,” the author wrote. “Epstein’s version of his friendship with Gates, meanwhile, was that it was Gates who so abhorred his wife that he desperately needed a friend he could trust and confide in.”

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Source: MEGA 'Melinda Gates’ version of the breakup of her marriage puts considerable blame on Epstein,' Michael Wolff claimed.

Jeffrey portrayed the situation by claiming that Bill actively detested his wife, viewed his marriage as a "personal domestic nightmare," and desperately sought out Jeffrey as someone he could trust and confide in. Michael reported that in 2014, at age 59, the Microsoft mogul was facing two massive personal challenges that Jeffrey recognized and exploited. Bill wanted to transform the Gates Foundation into a massive global power that would rival Microsoft's global impact, while simultaneously seeking a way to deal with or rid himself of his unhappy domestic life. By presenting himself as a powerful global fixer who could help the tech mogul expand his philanthropy while offering an escape hatch and a sympathetic ear for his marital woes, Jeffrey successfully wedged himself between the couple, ultimately accelerating the breakdown of their 27-year marriage.

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The 'Melinda Problem'

Source: MEGA Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein allegedly saw the Microsoft founder's then-wife, Melinda French Gates, as a 'problem.'

“Gates, at the age of 59 in 2014, had two challenges: Turning the Gates Foundation into a transformative global power — not just to give away money, but to top himself, to grow and expand it to have as much impact on the world as Microsoft itself. And dealing with, or ridding himself of, his personal domestic nightmare,” Michael wrote. “Or, at least, this is how Epstein came to perceive and portray the situation.” The budding bromance between Jeffrey and Bill contributed to the demise of the Gates’ union. “Gates and Epstein, in their new relationship, first had to deal with the ‘Melinda problem,’ not just a marital issue but a corporate one,” Michael penned. “Jealous of other influences on her husband, and wary of Epstein’s increasing presence within the foundation, she had focused on Epstein’s ‘Google history.’ That is, the bad stuff that came up in a basic search.”

'I Had to Leave My Marriage'

Source: MEGA Melinda French Gates said she 'knew' Jeffrey Epstein was 'evil.'