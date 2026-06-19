Politics J.D. Vance Claims Donald Trump Is 'Super Smart' and 'Reads a Lot' Despite President Nearly Throwing Him Under the Bus Over Iran Deal Source: MEGA As Donald Trump preps to shiv J.D. Vance in the wake of his ignominious Iran deal, the latter poured praise on the 'super smart' POTUS. Lesley Abravanel June 19 2026, Published 2:55 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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As President Donald Trump appears to be ready to throw Vice President J. D. Vance under the bus for his Iran humiliation, Vance heaped praise on his boss, calling him “super smart” and alleging laughably that he “reads a lot.” Social media commenters seized on that remark, with many begging the veep to “stop with the gaslighting,” adding, “Trump doesn’t read.” The praise comes as Trump publicly quipped that he would blame the vice president if their newly brokered, highly scrutinized preliminary peace agreement with Iran falls apart. Vance's comments came just before he postponed his planned trip to Switzerland for direct peace talks with Iran after a newly signed interim agreement faced immediate regional strain.

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Source: MEGA J.D. Vance praised the president in a new interview.

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JD Vance claims Trump is "super smart" and "reads a lot" pic.twitter.com/JDJMmMEE7P — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 18, 2026 Source: @HQNewsNow/X Donald Trump claimed he would throw the VP under the bus over Iran negotiations.

During a Wednesday, June 17, press conference at the G7 summit in France, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Trump if he deliberately positioned Vance to take the heat if the fragile deal went south. Trump responded directly, "I like that idea, sure. This way, if it works out, I'm going to take the credit.” Trump's comments came just before Vance was scheduled to oversee the implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MOU). Observers and critics quickly characterized the remark as Trump setting his vice president up as a scapegoat for a vague and controversial diplomatic framework.

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Source: @TheView/YouTube Vance laughed off the comment.

Appearing on camera the following day, a visibly uncomfortable Vance laughed off the comment, downplaying the interaction by insisting to reporters that President Trump was "joking.” Vance has assumed the role of chief defender of the Iran agreement. At a White House briefing, he pushed back against critics, fielded questions regarding Iran's ballistic missile program, and warned international allies like Israel not to undermine the deal. Following the G7 friction, Vance aggressively praised Trump's intellect and demeanor across various media appearances.

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Source: @TheDiaryOfACEO/youtube Vance heavily defended Trump’s intelligence.

During a high-profile interview with British entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, Vance heavily defended Trump’s intelligence, stating that "he's smarter than people think" and arguing that Trump possesses the highest IQ of any American president. Speaking on Hang Out with Sean Hannity, Vance lauded Trump's ability to read people, calling his capacity to "sniff out" motivations an "unbelievable ability" that behaves almost like a "spiritual dimension.” Vance further sought to soften Trump's public image by describing him as an incredibly "warm" and "loving" family man who regularly hands out hospitality gifts, such as water bottles or MAGA hats, in the Oval Office.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is allegedly displeased with the VP.