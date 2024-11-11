Martha Stewart's Dating History: From Andy Stewart to Charles Simonyi and More

Martha Stewart and her first and only husband, Andy Stewart, began dating after they were set up on a blind date. They wed in 1961 after a year of dating.

On September 27, 1965, Martha and Andy welcomed their only child together, Alexis.

However, their relationship crumbled when they decided to separate in 1987 after over 25 years of marriage. The exes finalized their divorce in 1990.

The reason behind their split was not disclosed. However, Martha admitted on the Netflix documentary Martha that she cheated on Andy during their marriage.

Meanwhile, Andy remarried and tied the knot with Martha's former assistant Robyn Fairclough in May 1993. After their divorce, he moved on with Shyla Nelson Stewart, whom he wed in 2016.

Ahead of the release of Martha in October, Andy and Shyla shared a joint statement in which the latter talked about her husband's past relationship with the lifestyle mogul.

"Prior to this happy chapter of his life, Andy had some dark ones, including a painful and abusive marriage to Martha (as in, Martha Stewart), which ended almost 40 years ago," Shyla said.

She added, "While Andy quietly moved on and forward with his life, it appears that Martha continues to publicly relitigate the marriage, including comments in a sensationalized trailer for an upcoming documentary on Netflix."

The mom-of-five ended the statement by wishing "everyone, including Martha herself, the experience of loving and being loved deeply and fully, and the peace that comes from such a love."