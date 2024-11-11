or
Martha Stewart's Dating History: From Andy Stewart to Charles Simonyi and More

From her divorce from Andy Stewart to her high-profile romance with Charles Simonyi, here's a look at Martha Stewart's relationships over the years.

Nov. 11 2024, Published 6:40 p.m. ET

Andy Stewart

andy stewart
Martha Stewart was married to her first and only husband, Andy Stewart, for nearly three decades.

Martha Stewart and her first and only husband, Andy Stewart, began dating after they were set up on a blind date. They wed in 1961 after a year of dating.

On September 27, 1965, Martha and Andy welcomed their only child together, Alexis.

However, their relationship crumbled when they decided to separate in 1987 after over 25 years of marriage. The exes finalized their divorce in 1990.

The reason behind their split was not disclosed. However, Martha admitted on the Netflix documentary Martha that she cheated on Andy during their marriage.

Meanwhile, Andy remarried and tied the knot with Martha's former assistant Robyn Fairclough in May 1993. After their divorce, he moved on with Shyla Nelson Stewart, whom he wed in 2016.

Ahead of the release of Martha in October, Andy and Shyla shared a joint statement in which the latter talked about her husband's past relationship with the lifestyle mogul.

"Prior to this happy chapter of his life, Andy had some dark ones, including a painful and abusive marriage to Martha (as in, Martha Stewart), which ended almost 40 years ago," Shyla said.

She added, "While Andy quietly moved on and forward with his life, it appears that Martha continues to publicly relitigate the marriage, including comments in a sensationalized trailer for an upcoming documentary on Netflix."

The mom-of-five ended the statement by wishing "everyone, including Martha herself, the experience of loving and being loved deeply and fully, and the peace that comes from such a love."

Anthony Hopkins

anthony hopkins
Anthony Hopkins has been married to Stella Arroyave since 2003.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Martha said she dated Anthony Hopkins in the 1990s. Their relationship, however, did not progress as she could not separate him from his iconic film character, Hannibal Lecter.

"I have a big, scary house in Maine that’s way by itself on 100 acres in the forest, and I couldn’t even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "I couldn’t — all I could think of was him eating, you know…"

Mort Zuckerman

mort zuckerman
Martha Stewart reportedly dated Mort Zuckerman after her divorce from Andy.

After her divorce from Andy, Martha reportedly dated Mort Zuckerman, former CEO of U.S. News & World Report. She also once referred to him as her "one-time boyfriend," although only a few details about their relationship were ever shared publicly.

Charles Simonyi

charles simonyi
Charles Simonyi wed Lisa Persdotter in 2008.

Martha had a long-term relationship with Microsoft Office creator Charles Simonyi after forming a friendship in the early 1990s. They sparked dating rumors in 1997, and their romance progressed afterward.

Despite constantly supporting each other's endeavors, Martha and Charles called it quits in February 2008.

