or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Martha Stewart
OK LogoNEWS

Martha Stewart's Affair Exposed: Cooking Guru Said Her Ex 'Never Knew' She Cheated on Him in New Documentary

martha stewart hudgens baby body and masked singer hall of fame
Source: MEGA

Martha Stewart exposed her affair in a documentary, saying her ex 'never knew' she cheated on him.

By:

Oct. 11 2024, Published 10:11 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Martha Stewart dropped a bombshell about her personal life in the trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary Martha.

The 83-year-old cooking guru revealed that she had an affair during her marriage to Andy Stewart, which lasted nearly three decades.

“Young women, listen to my advice: if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s---,” Stewart candidly shared in the trailer. “Get out of that marriage.”

Article continues below advertisement

When a producer asked if she had ever been unfaithful herself, she replied, “Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that.”

martha documentary netflix hudgens date night post baby look october
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Martha Stewart revealed that she had an affair during her marriage to her ex-husband Andy Stewart.

Article continues below advertisement

Martha and Andy first met during her college years at Barnard while the latter was attending law school at Yale.

After a blind date in 1960, the two tied the knot a year later and welcomed their daughter, Alexis, in 1965. Despite their early love story, the couple grew apart over the years and eventually divorced in 1990.

Article continues below advertisement

Reflecting on the end of her marriage, Martha previously told New York Magazine, "It was the worst. It was a very horrible thing. All of a sudden, he got real tired. He also thought I was a very selfish person. I think that was a total misunderstanding of me. I think he got tired of my drive and desire to do lots of things. It's sad."

Article continues below advertisement
martha stewart affair exposed cooking guru ex never knew cheated documentary hudgens date night post baby look october
Source: MEGA

In the documentary trailer, Martha Stewart called herself 'the first female self-made billionaire in America.'

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to her personal life, Martha delves into her rise as “the first female self-made billionaire in America,” a title that has fueled further controversy due to her own criticism of the documentary's portrayal of her.

MORE ON:
Martha Stewart

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking at the 2024 Retail Influencer CEO Forum, Martha labeled the project “lazy,” asserting that it failed to reflect her true story.

“It’s more about my stupid trial, which was so unfair,” she said, according to The Daily Beast. “I try not to talk publicly about the things I don’t like, [as] it’s not good business. But I can talk a little bit badly about that.”

Article continues below advertisement

“He refused to change anything,” she said, expressing her frustration over her lack of control in the documentary’s final cut, despite having a collaboration contract with director R.J. Cutler.

Article continues below advertisement
cooking guru martha stewart hudgens postpartum update masked singer win
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Martha Stewart expressed her frustration over her lack of control in the documentary’s final cut.

Article continues below advertisement

Martha’s 2004 legal ordeal resulted in her serving five months in prison for conspiracy, obstruction and lying to investigators.

Afterward, she spent five months under home confinement and two years on supervised probation, a chapter in her life that had a profound impact on her career.

Article continues below advertisement
martha stewart netflix hudgens postpartum journey and spooky date night
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Martha Stewart said she was 'on the top of the world' before she was prosecuted in 2004.

“I was on the top of the world. And then the worst thing that could possibly happen happened,” Martha said in the trailer, referring to her prosecution as “targeted.”

“I was a trophy for these idiots. I was dragged into solitary — no food or water. Those prosecutors should’ve been put in a Cuisinart and turned on high,” she added. “I climbed out of the hole. I am free, no ankle bracelet.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.