Martha Stewart's Affair Exposed: Cooking Guru Said Her Ex 'Never Knew' She Cheated on Him in New Documentary
Martha Stewart dropped a bombshell about her personal life in the trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary Martha.
The 83-year-old cooking guru revealed that she had an affair during her marriage to Andy Stewart, which lasted nearly three decades.
“Young women, listen to my advice: if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s---,” Stewart candidly shared in the trailer. “Get out of that marriage.”
When a producer asked if she had ever been unfaithful herself, she replied, “Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that.”
Martha and Andy first met during her college years at Barnard while the latter was attending law school at Yale.
After a blind date in 1960, the two tied the knot a year later and welcomed their daughter, Alexis, in 1965. Despite their early love story, the couple grew apart over the years and eventually divorced in 1990.
Reflecting on the end of her marriage, Martha previously told New York Magazine, "It was the worst. It was a very horrible thing. All of a sudden, he got real tired. He also thought I was a very selfish person. I think that was a total misunderstanding of me. I think he got tired of my drive and desire to do lots of things. It's sad."
In addition to her personal life, Martha delves into her rise as “the first female self-made billionaire in America,” a title that has fueled further controversy due to her own criticism of the documentary's portrayal of her.
Speaking at the 2024 Retail Influencer CEO Forum, Martha labeled the project “lazy,” asserting that it failed to reflect her true story.
“It’s more about my stupid trial, which was so unfair,” she said, according to The Daily Beast. “I try not to talk publicly about the things I don’t like, [as] it’s not good business. But I can talk a little bit badly about that.”
“He refused to change anything,” she said, expressing her frustration over her lack of control in the documentary’s final cut, despite having a collaboration contract with director R.J. Cutler.
Martha’s 2004 legal ordeal resulted in her serving five months in prison for conspiracy, obstruction and lying to investigators.
Afterward, she spent five months under home confinement and two years on supervised probation, a chapter in her life that had a profound impact on her career.
“I was on the top of the world. And then the worst thing that could possibly happen happened,” Martha said in the trailer, referring to her prosecution as “targeted.”
“I was a trophy for these idiots. I was dragged into solitary — no food or water. Those prosecutors should’ve been put in a Cuisinart and turned on high,” she added. “I climbed out of the hole. I am free, no ankle bracelet.”