Martha Stewart's Ex-Husband Andy Stewart Speaks Out on Their 'Abusive and Painful' Marriage Following 'Sensationalized' Netflix Documentary
Just days before Martha Stewart’s new documentary hit the silver screen, her ex-husband, Andy Stewart, broke his silence on her claims about their past.
After Martha accused Andy of cheating on her during their 25-year marriage in her latest Netflix documentary Martha, he issued a joint statement with his wife, Shyla Nelson Stewart.
"Every day, we openly express our gratitude for our love and for our life together," the couple wrote in a Facebook post on October 12.
Shyla, for her part, expressed that revisiting Andy’s past was unnecessary.
"Prior to this happy chapter of his life, Andy had some dark ones, including a painful and abusive marriage to Martha," Shyla wrote. "While Andy quietly moved on and forward with his life, it appears that Martha continues to publicly relitigate the marriage, including comments in a sensationalized trailer for an upcoming documentary on Netflix."
While Martha’s documentary, which was released on October 25, painted a complex picture of her life with Andy, Shyla offered a different perspective on her relationship with the publisher.
"With our shared devotion to the Earth and to our families at the center, Andy and I have built a life of beauty, meaning, productivity, and purpose, infused with true love, which we share as fully as we can with our beautiful blended family of 5 amazing adult children, our 3 adorable grandchildren, our extended family and many cherished friends," she continued.
As OK! previously reported, Martha’s film included some jaw-dropping admissions about infidelity during her marriage to Andy, claiming that they both had been unfaithful.
“Young women, listen to my advice: if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s---,” Stewart candidly shared in the trailer. “Get out of that marriage.”
When a producer asked if she had ever been unfaithful herself, she replied, “Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that.”
Their relationship began in the early 1960s when Martha, a student at Barnard, met Andy, who was attending law school at Yale.
The two wed in 1961 after a blind date and welcomed their daughter, Alexis, in 1965. But despite their love story’s promising start, they eventually drifted apart, finalizing their divorce in 1990.
Reflecting on the end of her marriage, Martha previously told New York Magazine, "It was the worst. It was a very horrible thing. All of a sudden, he got real tired. He also thought I was a very selfish person. I think that was a total misunderstanding of me. I think he got tired of my drive and desire to do lots of things. It's sad."