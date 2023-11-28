Meghan Markle's 'The Tig' Relaunch Could Make Her the 'Next Martha Stewart'

After Meghan and Prince Harry got engaged, the Duchess of Sussex announced she was stepping away from the popular platform.

"After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig," Meghan wrote. "What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity."

"You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy," the California native continued. "Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being "the change you wish to see in the world."