Meghan Markle's 'The Tig' Relaunch Could Make Her the 'Next Martha Stewart'
Is Meghan Markle relaunching The Tig? The Suits star had a rocky return to Hollywood, but Omid Scobie thinks the Duchess of Sussex will build a career comparable to television personality Martha Stewart.
According to Sobie, Meghan is working on “something more accessible, something rooted in her love of details, curating, hosting, life’s simple pleasures, and family" instead of reviving The Tig.
“I’m not being deliberately mysterious," he shared in an interview. "My mind always goes to [Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle business] Goop, but when I suggested that to someone with some knowledge they said, ‘Oh, no, this isn’t going to be about selling products.’ So who knows? The next Martha Stewart?”
After Meghan and Prince Harry got engaged, the Duchess of Sussex announced she was stepping away from the popular platform.
"After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig," Meghan wrote. "What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity."
"You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy," the California native continued. "Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being "the change you wish to see in the world."
Aside from quitting being an influencer, Meghan retired from acting to prioritize her short lived role as a working duchess.
"It’s a new chapter. Right. And also keep in mind I been working on my show for seven years," she said during the couple's engagement interview.
"So we're very very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series and for me, once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought you know what I have I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I've done there and now it's time to, as you said work work as a team with you," she noted.
Although Scobie envisioned Meghan following in Stewart's footsteps, many Hollywood insiders compared the Californian to the Kardashian-Jenner family. OK! previously reported the duchess is rumored to be working on making a cameo on The Kardashians.
“Sure, the Kardashians are tacky, but that family are an entertainment juggernaut. Meghan will certainly want to be aligned with them, especially if she wants to make a splash on the social networks,” a source said.
“Meghan is having her moment in the sun, but the Kardashians have been going for over 15 years now," the insider stated. “If Meghan is being seen at events with them in L.A. then it’s probably not too big a leap before they get her to sign a release and be on camera, even briefly. That is how those shows work.”
American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield applauded Kim Kardashian's global influence and believes it could benefit Meghan greatly.
"But of course, for Meghan, it's going to be a total win because Kim Kardashian is one of the most powerful women in Hollywood," Schofield explained. "She desperately needs that friendship."
"It's no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan's new circle," she continued.
Scobie spoke to The Independent.