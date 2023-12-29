Martha Stewart, 82, Takes Sultry Thirst Trap in Lace Nightgown: Photo
She woke up like that!
On Friday, December 29, Martha Stewart, 82, posted a sultry mirror selfie in a lace nightgown.
“After an eight-hour plane trip from Westchester to Palm Beach — horrible by the way — we went to bed early and wore my beautiful @sabbiarosa nightgown (linen with robe). I didn't look so bad when I got up. at least not as bad as I did when I went to bed — it must be the $$$$$outfit!!” she wrote alongside the image, which showed her face turned to side as she posed for the camera.
Fans gushed over how great she looked in the comments section.
“Smoke show!! ❤️🔥😍,” one user wrote, while another added, “Thrist Trap Martha is my favorite Martha.”
“Sheesh! Save some s--- for the rest of us Mama! 😍,” another person said, as a fourth noted, “We were due for a thirst trap and the people have been waiting! 🔥.”
“What a BABE!” one more raved.
As OK! previously reported, Stewart is no stranger to posting on social media, however, she has not always received such a positive reaction from fans.
On December 19, the TV personality took to Instagram to model a pair of Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, but social media users felt the picture was photoshopped.
"Taking a break from the holiday happenings in comfort thanks to my favorite footwear," she captioned a photo of herself in the kitchen wearing a white sweater and pants.
Despite the post’s objective of marketing the shoes, followers couldn’t help but notice Stewart appeared to edit the size of her ankles.
"What happened to her ankles? Terrible photoshop @skechers," one person penned, while another wrote, "Is it just me or have the editors done some surgery on Martha’s ankles? Really not necessary and kinda judge-y of them."
"I love Martha, but the ankles have been ridiculously Photoshopped," a third user added.
No matter what shoes Stewart has on, she never fails to let a man sweep her off her feet, as the star recently spoke about her new crush on the December 8 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.
"I got knocked out of my socks last week by somebody," she confessed to host Drew Barrymore, noting her date was "very attractive."
The Charlie's Angels star then begged Stewart for her expert advice on how to find a "hot" man.
"Don't you meet a lot of guys? Where do you go at night?" Stewart asked, to which Barrymore quipped, “Home.”
"Don't you go out to dinners and parties and stuff? Your friends have to be sitting you next to eligible young men," the businesswoman asked.
"No I'm not living that life, Martha!" the actress replied.
"Well, you better start," Stewart stated. "You have a lot of friends and they should be inviting you to eat. They didn't do that for me either, by the way, I had to do it myself."