'Tone Deaf and Irresponsible': Martha Stewart Slammed for Making Cocktails With Greenland Iceberg
Martha Stewart is under fire for her icy escapades.
As the star, 82, explores the globe on an end-of-summer trip, she revealed her travel group took a piece of an iceberg in Iceland and used it for their drinks — sparking incessant backlash from social media users.
"End of the first zodiac cruise from @swanhelleniccruises into a very beautiful fjord on the east coast of Greenland. We actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight," she wrote in a Monday, August 28, Instagram post that showed off the remarkable natural wonders in the water and a chunk of it on a cart indoors.
Commenters were quick to point out the problem with her post, with one person writing, "Martha, the ice caps are melting don’t put them in your drink."
"Global warming and melting ice caps but we need glacier ice for cocktails?! Talk about tone def [sic]," said another. "Been a fan for years but I’ve seen enough caviar lately as I struggle to buy groceries that I’m out."
"You should have left the ice right where it was. You have heard of global warming haven’t you," said a third, while a fourth penned, "Feels a bit irresponsible with global warming."
- Martha Stewart's Snobby Neighbors 'Fed Up' and 'Jealous' of Her Flashy New Lifestyle
- 'Unfair': Martha Stewart Fires Back After Kara Swisher Compares Her Legal Issues to Those of Disgraced Entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes
- What Did She Say? 'The View' Audience Goes Wild as Whoopi Goldberg Makes NSFW Confession
The businesswoman hasn't reacted to the negativity and has continued to post photos from her trip.
"Day two. A beautiful southern fjord in greenland No wildlife sighted yet. But promises of whales and seals and birds!!!" she captioned another set of outdoorsy pics, which was followed by herself and a group of people on informative tours.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"While in Iceland where we had an action packed two days we visited with my old friend former First Lady of Iceland @dorritmoussaieff and her husband, former president of Iceland Olafur Ragnar Grimsson," she revealed. "The president briefed us about Iceland and its progress and also spoke to us about greenland."
She added that she "learned so much" after visiting the "leading chocolate maker @omnom as well as hydroponic CEA vegetable grower @Vaxa."