Martha Stewart, 85, Insists She Isn't 'Lonely' Despite Never Remarrying After Tumultuous 1990 Divorce: 'I Have a Lot of Friends'

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Martha Stewart, 85, opened up about dating as she ages in a hilarious comment about her romantic life. Stewart celebrated her birthday on August 3 and isn't shying away from conversations about how things have changed as she has gotten older, especially her romantic life. "The older you get, the less you really need a mate, I think," she reflected. "I wouldn’t want to be beleaguered with an older, ill person."

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'I'm Not a Lonely Person'

Source: MEGA Martha Stewart explained that her life is 'very full' even without a romantic partner.

Despite being single in her 80s, the celebrity chef said she's "not lonely" and has a "very full" life. "I have lots of friends. I’m not a lonely person," she told People. "I have a very, very full —oh, probably too full! — life. I go out on...I don’t know if you call them dates or not." When asked if she's interested in continuing to embark on the dating scene with a younger guy, Stewart answered simply: "Been there, done that." After posting "thirst trap" photos of herself on Instagram last fall, it seems the star may have a few new prospects if she does decide to settle down. She spoke out on TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle in September about "lots of replies" from suitors filling her DMs.

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Has Martha Stewart Been Married?

Source: MEGA Martha Stewart was married to Andrew Stewart for almost 30 years.

Stewart was married once to Andrew Stewart from 1961 to 1990. The former couple shares one daughter, Alexis. Martha opened up about their "messy" divorce in her 2024 Netflix documentary, Martha, revealing that both she and Andrew were unfaithful to one another. "Young women, listen to my advice: if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s---,” she said. “Get out of that marriage.”

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Source: MEGA Martha Stewart revealed that she had an affair early in her marriage.

When asked if she, too, had an affair early in their marriage, Martha responded: "Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that." The businesswoman revealed that her ex-husband reached out after she mentioned him for the first time in several years in her documentary. "Only legally, to remind me of divorce settlement statements, which I had never read," she noted. "I mean, who cared after two years of arguing about a settlement? I still haven’t read it. He’s a jerk."

Who Has Martha Stewart Dated?

Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram Martha Stewart has been romantically linked to several people since her divorce.