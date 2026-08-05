Martha Stewart, 85, Insists She Isn't 'Lonely' Despite Never Remarrying After Tumultuous 1990 Divorce: 'I Have a Lot of Friends'
Aug. 5 2026, Published 2:26 p.m. ET
Martha Stewart, 85, opened up about dating as she ages in a hilarious comment about her romantic life.
Stewart celebrated her birthday on August 3 and isn't shying away from conversations about how things have changed as she has gotten older, especially her romantic life.
"The older you get, the less you really need a mate, I think," she reflected. "I wouldn’t want to be beleaguered with an older, ill person."
'I'm Not a Lonely Person'
Despite being single in her 80s, the celebrity chef said she's "not lonely" and has a "very full" life.
"I have lots of friends. I’m not a lonely person," she told People. "I have a very, very full —oh, probably too full! — life. I go out on...I don’t know if you call them dates or not."
When asked if she's interested in continuing to embark on the dating scene with a younger guy, Stewart answered simply: "Been there, done that."
After posting "thirst trap" photos of herself on Instagram last fall, it seems the star may have a few new prospects if she does decide to settle down.
She spoke out on TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle in September about "lots of replies" from suitors filling her DMs.
Has Martha Stewart Been Married?
Stewart was married once to Andrew Stewart from 1961 to 1990. The former couple shares one daughter, Alexis.
Martha opened up about their "messy" divorce in her 2024 Netflix documentary, Martha, revealing that both she and Andrew were unfaithful to one another.
"Young women, listen to my advice: if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s---,” she said. “Get out of that marriage.”
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When asked if she, too, had an affair early in their marriage, Martha responded: "Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that."
The businesswoman revealed that her ex-husband reached out after she mentioned him for the first time in several years in her documentary.
"Only legally, to remind me of divorce settlement statements, which I had never read," she noted. "I mean, who cared after two years of arguing about a settlement? I still haven’t read it. He’s a jerk."
Who Has Martha Stewart Dated?
After their split, Martha was linked to several well-known men, according to PureWow.
She dated actor Anthony Hopkins from 1990 to 1991. The author revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she broke up with The Silence of the Lambs star after being creeped out by his portrayal of Hannibal Lecter.
Martha has also been linked to U.S. News & World Report CEO Mort Zuckerman and billionaire Microsoft Office founder Charles Simonyi. Martha and Charles were together for almost 15 years until he allegedly left her for a younger woman in 2008.