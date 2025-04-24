or
Martha Stewart Gushes Over 'Handsome' Glen Powell's 'Really Nice Body': 'He's Charming'

martha stewart crush glen powell
Source: MEGA

Martha Stewart gushed over Glen Powell’s looks and charm after hosting him on her podcast.

By:

April 24 2025, Published 9:08 a.m. ET

Martha Stewart has a bit of a crush — and she’s not holding back!

In a recent interview, the lifestyle icon opened up about Glen Powell after having him on “The Martha Stewart Podcast” to chat about his new condiment brand, Smash Kitchen.

"He's very handsome in a very natural way, and he has a really nice body,” Stewart raved. “He just had on sort of a European polo shirt and he looked really good in it.”

glen powell podcast martha stewart
Source: MEGA

Martha Stewart loves Glen Powell’s charm and looks.

“He didn't have a coat; it was cold outside,” she added. “His hair looked great and he's charming. He was very talkative and he was very excited about his new sauces and he was also very nice about talking about his growing up. A good podcast candidate."

The two had a fun conversation on her show earlier this April as Stewart showered Powell with praise.

“You're a handsome actor, and you have other sides, of course, that you're very interested in, all kinds of other businesses,” she told him on the podcast.

glen powell dating rumors responded
Source: MEGA

Martha Stewart and Glen Powell bonded over food and drinks on her podcast.

They also bonded over his Texas upbringing and, of course, his new venture into the world of sauces with Smash Kitchen. When the topic shifted to backyard barbecues, Stewart asked him what drink he reaches for when hosting.

Powell said he's "a tequila man," which led Stewart to plug her favorite cocktail — the “Martha-Rita.”

“It has pomegranate and lime and lemon and a salty-sweet rim and it’s so good,” she promised him.

Powell joked back, "I'm going to hit you up next time I have a barbecue."

Stewart also took a moment to fangirl over his acting work, saying, “I loved that one,” in reference to his 2023 hit Hit Man. “And you were so good in that.”

“I did watch you in your Sydney Sweeney rom-com,” she added, referring to Anyone But You.

Martha Stewart

martha stewart tequila talk barbecue podcast
Source: MEGA

Glen Powell’s mom said Sydney Sweeney and her 'Anyone But You' leading man are just good friends.

That on-screen pairing sparked tons of dating rumors, especially after Sydney was seen at Glen’s sister Leslie Powell’s wedding in Dallas on March 29 — right after reports claimed her engagement to Jonathan Davino is over.

During an April 2 appearance on Today With Jenna & Friends, Glen couldn’t help but blush when host Jenna Bush Hager brought it up.

"You know, timing is everything in this world," he laughed. "[Leslie] and Syd are obviously great friends and it was a h--- of a wedding."

He added it was a “such a fun, rowdy” time.

With fans speculating that sparks flew between Glen and the Euphoria star during filming, some are also wondering if Sydney’s split had anything to do with the Top Gun alum.

But Glen’s mom, Cyndy Powell, made it clear there’s no romance happening behind the scenes.

glen powell sydney sweeney wedding
Source: MEGA

The rom-com pair resparked dating rumors after the 'Euphoria' star was spotted at Glen Powell's sister's wedding.

"They’re definitely not together....nothing going on behind closed doors," she told Daily Mail.

She explained Sydney’s attendance had been planned long before her breakup — and emphasized how close the families are.

"We love Sydney. We’ve considered her just a really, really good friend,” she said. "We all were together so much, and we haven’t seen her in a long time. She’s really a friend and we all enjoy her."

"They could have made anything happen that they wanted to at any point," she claimed.

