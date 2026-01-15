Martha Stewart, 84, Shuts Down 'SNL' Star Marcello Hernández, 28, After Comedian Tries to Make a Move: 'You’re Too Young!'

Article continues below advertisement

Marcello Hernández was shooting his shot with Martha Stewart. During the Thursday, January 15, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the Saturday Night Live star, 28, tried to pick up the celebrity chef, 84. At the beginning of Stewart’s cooking segment, host Jenna Bush Hager showed recent “thirst traps” the media personality shared to Instagram.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Marcello Hernández tried to make a move on Martha Stewart.

“Pretty, right? All in the last year or so in preparation for my skincare,” Stewart said as the photos flashed on the screen. “You’re looking hot!” Bush Hager gushed. Hernández and his mother joined Stewart for her segment to taste test her four-root puree. The comedian interrupted the 84-year-old in the middle of cooking to address her thirst traps. “By the way, Martha, you are looking fine in those pictures, girl,” he exclaimed. “Marcello, are you single or not?” Bush Hager asked as Hernández waved his finger “no.” “Nice try, girl,” he teased. Stewart was not interested and quipped, “You’re too young.” The actor has been dating Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral since approximately January 2025, while the businesswoman is currently single. Stewart was previously married to Andrew Stewart from 1961 to 1990.

Source: MEGA Martha Stewart did not entertain Marcello Hernández's flirtation.

Last September, during an episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Jenna inquired about whether people slide into Martha’s DMs when witnessing her racy photos. “Lots of people,” she revealed. When asked if she was dating “anybody special,” Martha said, “No, but I have lots of friends, and my friends keep me happy.”

Martha Stewart Reflects on Dating History

Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram Martha Stewart is currently single.

During a November 2025 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, host Drew Barrymore praised Martha for opening up about her dating history in the documentary Martha. “I loved when you talked about relationships,” the actress said. “I love when you reflected on your marriage and your life, but then also talked about [Charles Simonyi] and how you don't want to think about what he has to say that second. I get it.”

Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram Martha Stewart frequently posts thirst traps online.

“Yeah, you know what I mean?” Martha said, then went on to detail her dating preferences. “I don't care so much about how you're feeling. I care about what you're doing — and it's always been like that. I always care about what are people doing with themselves.” The chef was then asked whether she’s been with an “idle man” before. “Like, just like a man not doing anything? No, they don't interest me,” she quipped, adding she “wouldn't think of it."

Martha Stewart 'Couldn't Care Less' About Having 'Personal Relationships With Men'

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Martha Stewart and Marcello Hernández guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'