Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Careers Are in 'Serious Trouble' as Their Life Plan Unravels
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rebuilding their careers in Hollywood after being branded a "flop," but experts think the couple is still struggling to establish themselves in the competitive industry.
"Harry has never had any real idea about becoming an entrepreneur or a businessman in his own right," Tom Quinn told an outlet. "He is trained from birth to do one thing only – to be a royal and he has thrown that away."
"His one hundred percent support for his wife and her business ventures has never wavered but it hasn’t been enough to make a success of her company," the royal author continued. "Meghan is proof that self-belief won’t always guarantee success. It won't always make you a great entrepreneur and businesswoman."
In recent months, the Sussexes have presented a united front, as the pair appeared on CBS Sunday Morning and the ESPYS together. OK! previously reported the Duchess of Sussex attending the awards ceremony put her back in the headlines as she focuses on developing the lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.
“She clapped for Harry, and she was there in the audience,” Jack Royston said on “The Royal Report” podcast. “She could have tried to stay home and let Harry kind of step into the fire, step into the furnace alone.”
“But she chose to be there for her husband, and she kind of risked putting her own neck on the line and her own reputation on the table to make sure he didn’t face an uncertain crowd alone," Royston noted.
The 2024 ESPYs was hosted by Meghan's longtime pal Serena Williams, and Royston noted that it would have “looked very bizarre if Meghan hadn’t gone.”
“It would have looked very kind of out of place if, you know, if one of your best friends was hosting and your husband’s collecting an award for you to stay home,” the royal expert said.
Harry received some pushback for getting the Pat Tillman Award, and in previous years, he accepted controversial distinctions without his wife present.
“You would have to think that it would look deliberate for people, so there was no neutral option for her. She had to choose to stand with Harry or choose to abandon him," the commentator explained. "But you know clearly, both from a PR point of view and from a marital health point of view, I think it’s very good that she chose to stand by him.”
Aside from rooting for her husband, the Duchess of Sussex is focused on building American Riviera Orchard.
"The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start. The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched,” a source told an outlet. “Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained.”
“[She] is so excited to see how people enjoy her products and use them in their everyday lives,” the insider added.
