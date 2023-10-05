Martin Short Was Hesitant Costar Selena Gomez Would Be 'a Pop Princess Nightmare' While Filming 'Only Murders in the Building'
Martin Short admitted he was hesitant about working with Selena Gomez prior to filming Only Murders in the Building.
"The first day we shot, I had never met Selena. Because of COVID, we'd only Zoomed," the actor, 73, shared in a new interview. "And I was driving to work and I thought, 'I wonder what Selena's could be like?' I mean, she could be a nightmare. She could be a pop princess nightmare."
However, Short changed his mind rather quickly about the Disney Channel alum, 31. "Right away — from the first second we started to the makeup room — it was, like, fabulous," he said, adding that Gomez is "always on time, always knows her lines. So good, so talented, such a pro — it's fabulous."
The brunette beauty, who plays Mabel Mora in the murder-mystery Hulu series, recently gushed about her bond with Short, who plays Oliver Putnam, and Steve Martin, who plays Charles-Haden Savage.
“Working with Steve and Marty, I was terrified at first, but relieved that comedy happened to be in my comfort zone. If anything, they’ve helped sharpen my skills," Gomez told The Wrap.
“I hope to be as funny as they are one day. They are just really gifted at creating a situation out of nothing and making people laugh and I admire that deeply," she added. “I guess comedy comes quite naturally for me, but it’s also helping me become more confident in approaching other roles that might be very different.”
The "Calm Down" songstress shared how she and the two veteran actors are "constantly laughing on set."
"And I think that is coming from the top, meaning Steve and Marty really make sure that they are coming from a place of joy. They just want everyone to laugh," she stated. “Like, they get so happy when there’s a camera guy behind the camera just moving their body because they can’t laugh out loud. It is the best feeling to make someone laugh. It truly is. It’s awesome. So they’re constantly doing jokes."
“I’m picking on them, they’re picking on me. Even in the morning, just walking into hair and make-up, sometimes I’ll just look at Steve and laugh. And then he’ll laugh because he knows I’m just laughing at him just being him. It’s ridiculous. Both of us," she added.