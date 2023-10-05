Martin Short Was Hesitant Costar Selena Gomez Would Be 'a Pop Princess Nightmare' While Filming 'Only Murders in the Building'

The "Calm Down" songstress shared how she and the two veteran actors are "constantly laughing on set."

"And I think that is coming from the top, meaning Steve and Marty really make sure that they are coming from a place of joy. They just want everyone to laugh," she stated. “Like, they get so happy when there’s a camera guy behind the camera just moving their body because they can’t laugh out loud. It is the best feeling to make someone laugh. It truly is. It’s awesome. So they’re constantly doing jokes."

“I’m picking on them, they’re picking on me. Even in the morning, just walking into hair and make-up, sometimes I’ll just look at Steve and laugh. And then he’ll laugh because he knows I’m just laughing at him just being him. It’s ridiculous. Both of us," she added.