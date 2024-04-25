Selena Gomez Admits She Gets 'a Little Mouthy' When Clapping Back at Online Trolls
Selena Gomez isn’t afraid to come after her social media trolls.
While speaking at the Time 100 Summit in New York on Wednesday, April 24, the pop star, 31, discussed how she will come after those who speak ill of her loved ones.
When discussing her complicated relationship with social media, Gomez said, “I took four years off of Instagram, and I let my team post for me for those years. I felt like it was the most rewarding gift I gave myself,” referencing her 2018-2022 hiatus from the internet.
“You’re sitting there so focused on what looks wonderful, when everything that’s meant to be wonderful to you is not from here. I was more present. I was happier. I would actually get real phone calls about people telling me about their story, and I could actually hear it, instead of going, ‘Oh I already know what you did today.’ It’s more human,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum — who has been open about her mental health struggles in the past — explained.
Though she confessed the break was “important” for her, she did reveal now that she is back on social media she sometimes can’t help responding to trolls.
“I find it frustrating. Then I get a little mouthy and I want to defend the people I love,” she stated.
Gomez added that she tries to limit herself from thinking about what those are saying about her.
“I think it’s important to take breaks. I don’t really pay much attention. I’ll just do things here and there,” she noted.
Not only did Gomez take a break from the internet during her four-year stint, she also removed herself in January, when the Only Murders in the Building star announced that she’d be stepping away from Instagram following drama at the Golden Globes.
“I’m off social media for a while. I’m focusing on what really matters,” she wrote, seemingly referencing rumors there was beef between her and Kylie Jenner amid speculation The Kardashians star wouldn’t let her take a photo with Timothée Chalamet at the event.
As OK! previously reported, when she was online back in December, Gomez fiercely defended her new relationship with Benny Blanco after haters dissed their romance.
"He has treated me better than any human being on this planet. He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts," she penned.
Additionally, after one user pointed out how Blanco allegedly seemed to bash her while praising her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in 2020, the Rare Beauty founder clapped back.
"I’ve been in therapy since I was 18," she began. "I know what’s best for me and I will fight till I get what I deserve ... I appreciate your misguided input but I’m growing."
"I don’t understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done," Gomez added. "If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in my life at all."
