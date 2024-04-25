Selena Gomez Admits She Gets 'a Little Mouthy' When Clapping Back at Online Trolls

When discussing her complicated relationship with social media, Gomez said, “I took four years off of Instagram, and I let my team post for me for those years. I felt like it was the most rewarding gift I gave myself,” referencing her 2018-2022 hiatus from the internet.

“You’re sitting there so focused on what looks wonderful, when everything that’s meant to be wonderful to you is not from here. I was more present. I was happier. I would actually get real phone calls about people telling me about their story, and I could actually hear it, instead of going, ‘Oh I already know what you did today.’ It’s more human,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum — who has been open about her mental health struggles in the past — explained.