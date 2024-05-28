Back On? Mary-Kate Olsen and Sean Avery Reunite in the Hamptons After Brief 2007 Romance
Are Mary-Kate Olsen and Sean Avery back together?
Over Memorial Day Weekend, the fashion designer, 37, and the former hockey player, 44, were spotted visiting her new The Row store in Amagansett, NY., nearly 16 years after they were first publicly linked.
During their Hamptons outing, Olsen wore a long tan coat and dark sunglasses, while Avery looked laid-back in a black sweatshirt and navy baseball cap. The duo later met up with their mutual pal Andy Cohen.
The style icon and the NHL player remained close friends after their 2007 fling. Olsen went on to marry Oliver Sarkozy in 2015 but split in 2020. Avery and his ex-wife, Hilary Rhoda, with whom he shares Nash, 3, split in 2022 after seven years of marriage.
After navigating a tumultuous divorce from the banker, 55, the former child star has been focused on her well-being. "Mary-Kate has faced more struggles than most her age, but she worked on herself and is now healthier and happier than ever," a source claimed in 2023.
"She’s even telling friends, ‘I’m finally happy!’ It’s nice to see her feeling secure at last," the insider explained after Olsen's divorce from Sarkozy was finalized in 2021.
Luckily, throughout the darker times, the Full House alum's sisters, Ashley and Elizabeth Olsen, were there for her every step of the way as she dealt with the end of her romance with the businessman in the public eye.
"Mary-Kate was never really comfortable with fame,” a source claimed. "And as she’s gotten older, she’s become even more secretive. She doesn’t confide in many people beyond her twin sister, Ashley, and she doesn’t do social media because she doesn’t feel she owes anyone a piece of her. That’s just the way she likes it.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"She was in her 20s when she fell in love with him,” the insider noted of her love affair with Sarkozy. "She loved the idea of being rescued by him. She handed over all her power and was under his spell for eight years.”
"Mary-Kate has said she doesn’t know if she could have survived this without Ashley and Elizabeth,” the source added of the family member's support during her split. “She doesn’t really socialize or have a lot of people in her life she can trust. Instead of friends, it’s her sisters who proved they’ll always have her back.”
Deux Moi obtained the photos of Olsen and Avery in the Hamptons.