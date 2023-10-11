'Please Continue to Pray': Mary Lou Retton Is 'Still Fighting' Amid Health Battle, Her Daughter Says
One day after Mary Lou Retton's daughter McKenna Lane Kelley revealed her mom is "fighting for her life" amid a serious health battle, her 28-year-old daughter Shayla Schrepfer gave an update on how her mama is holding up during this difficult time.
"She's still fighting," she said via Instagram on Wednesday, October 11. "It's going to be a day by day process, and we hope that you guys will respect her boundaries as we want to keep the details between her and our family right now."
"She is being treated by the best of the best professionals here," she continued. "And it has been such a blessing to have their hands on her. So please continue the prayers. We cannot thank you enough for the love and support you guys have shown."
Schrepfer noted that the family has received a ton of support in the last day.
"My sisters and I are overwhelmed," she stated. "We didn't even realize that there's so many people out there that love her just as much as we do. And it's been a really hard time for our family, so just seeing that people love her like that, and are showing her that support, it's just meant the world to us and to her."
As OK! previously reported, Kelly shared the bad news via social media one day prior.
"Hey everyone! On behalf of my sisters and I, we need y’all’s help. My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life. She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she not insured," she stated on a spotfund page. "We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill. ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!"
However, many are confident the gymnast, 55, will come out on top, including her former Dancing With the Stars partner Sasha Farber.
"I've been talking to her today and she's fighting," the dancer told Entertainment Tonight. "She kind of wants to give up, but I'm sending her videos of her dancing and I'm telling her, 'There's only one Mary Lou Retton. You've got this!'"