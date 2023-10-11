'She's a Fighter': Mary Lou Retton's Former 'DWTS' Partner Sasha Farber Says She's 'Strong' Amid Serious Health Battle
Dancing With the Stars pro Sasha Farber gave an update on how his former partner Mary Lou Retton is doing amid her scary health battle.
"I've been talking to her today and she's fighting," the dancer said in a new interview about the gymnast, who is currently "fighting for life" as she battles a rare form of pneumonia. "She kind of wants to give up, but I'm sending her videos of her dancing and I'm telling her, 'There's only one Mary Lou Retton. You've got this!'"
Farber and Retton were paired up during Season 27 of the ABC series, and though they didn't win the mirrorball trophy, they remained close.
"She was in L.A. [a few weeks] ago and she wanted to meet up, [but] I had rehearsals and I couldn't," Farber recalled. "She was like, 'Let me take you out for dinner,' and I couldn't go because I had rehearsals."
"But I just mean, you know, you've got to see the people [you care about], you've gotta say hi, you gotta call them," he added. "And I've been speaking to her today."
Retton's condition sounds serious, but the reality star is confident she will prevail.
"She's a fighter. She's going to be great," he declared. "I know her very well. And she's like family to me and she's a fighter ... she's strong. She's strong."
As OK! previously reported, the gymnast's daughter McKenna Lane Kelley shared the scary news on social media on Tuesday, October 10.
"Hey everyone! On behalf of my sisters and I, we need y’all’s help. My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life. She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she not insured," she stated on a spotfund page. "We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill. ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!"
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Farber.