Mary Trump Calls Maine's Decision to Remove Donald Trump From the Ballot 'a Huge Victory for Democracy'

Bellows' ruling was reportedly made with careful consideration, as she emphasized the sacred nature of democracy.

In a statement on her Substack blog, she said, "I do not reach this conclusion lightly. Democracy is sacred...I am mindful that no Secretary of State has ever deprived a presidential candidate of ballot access based on Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment."

Mary commented on the post, "H--- YEAH!" adding, "NO ONE should give Donald a free pass ... not according to Section 3 of the 14th amendment — the Equal Protection clause."

She added: "This is what JUSTICE looks like. What happens now? Over a DOZEN states may do the same — kick Donald right off the ballot. Make no mistake: This is a HUGE Victory for democracy."