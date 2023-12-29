Mary Trump Calls Maine's Decision to Remove Donald Trump From the Ballot 'a Huge Victory for Democracy'
Former President Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump has called Maine's recent decision to remove her uncle from the ballot "a huge victory for democracy."
Amid the onslaught of legal battles surrounding Donald, Maine's Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, removed him from the state's primary ballot.
This decision came in light of her interpretation of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which prohibits individuals who have taken part in "insurrection or rebellion" from holding certain positions in office, such as the president of the United States.
Bellows' ruling was reportedly made with careful consideration, as she emphasized the sacred nature of democracy.
In a statement on her Substack blog, she said, "I do not reach this conclusion lightly. Democracy is sacred...I am mindful that no Secretary of State has ever deprived a presidential candidate of ballot access based on Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment."
Mary commented on the post, "H--- YEAH!" adding, "NO ONE should give Donald a free pass ... not according to Section 3 of the 14th amendment — the Equal Protection clause."
She added: "This is what JUSTICE looks like. What happens now? Over a DOZEN states may do the same — kick Donald right off the ballot. Make no mistake: This is a HUGE Victory for democracy."
Bellows' decision marks a new precedent in Maine's history.
This move adds to the growing list of legal challenges faced by Trump, as similar lawsuits seeking to exclude him from 2024 primary ballots are pending in 14 states nationwide: Arizona, Alaska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
The decision to remove Donald from the Maine primary ballot has the potential to significantly impact the 2024 Republican presidential nomination process, as recent polling indicated Donald is the frontrunner for the nomination.
The context behind these legal battles stems from the events that unfolded during the ex-POTUS' attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result. The father-of-five currently faces federal charges of breaking the law during this period. During this time, hundreds of his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Donald has pleaded not guilty to all charges, maintaining that the case against him is politically motivated.