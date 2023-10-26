Donald Trump Says He 'Did NOTHING WRONG!' Just Minutes After Addressing Maine Mass Shooting in Bizarre Series of Posts
Former President Donald Trump expressed his condolences for the mass shootings that occurred in Maine on Wednesday, October 25, resulting in at least 22 fatalities and 50 injuries.
However, following the acknowledgment, his social media activity diverged from the tragic event almost immediately as he shared praise to the new Speaker of the House, posted personal videos and ranted against his political adversaries.
The shootings took place at various locations, including a restaurant and a bowling alley, leaving the community in shock and chaos.
News outlets broadcasted footage of terrified individuals fleeing the scenes, desperately seeking safety amidst the violence.
Trump, who is running to retake the White House in 2024, took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to acknowledge the tragic incident. In his post, he wrote, "A terrible situation going on in Maine. At least 22 dead. It just seems to never end for the USA!"
Despite acknowledging the severity of the shootings, just three minutes later, he turned his focus on Congressman Mike Johnson, who had been elected Speaker earlier that day, stating, "Great speech today for new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson. Off to a terrific start!!!"
Continuing this pattern of jumping from topic to topic in quick succession, twelve minutes later, Trump shared a video of himself entering an arena to watch a UFC fight, alongside the words, "WHAT A DIFFERENCE A PRESIDENT MAKES!" This was followed by another video of him teeing off, which was contrasted with footage of President Joe Biden falling on stairs.
- Joe Scarborough Claims Donald Trump Is 'Off the Rails' After His 'Insane' West Palm Beach Rally
- 'What A Disgrace': President Joe Biden Under Siege For Joking Around In Response To Question About Nashville School Shooting
- Donald Trump Chants 'Barack Hussein Obama' and Tears Into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Bizarre Florida Rally
Trump's focus then turned toward his ongoing legal woes, potentially violating a gag order in his civil fraud case.
He criticized New York Attorney General Letitia James and his former attorney, Michael Cohen, who had testified against him earlier in the day.
Trump stated, "The New York State Attorney General's case against me is DEAD, but the Radical Left Judge REFUSES to end it. He just can't let it go. Their 'star' witness lied like a dog on the stand today and then admitted that I did NOTHING WRONG! A total SleazeBag."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The series of back-to-back posts ended with Trump sharing an article attacking President Biden and praising the former president for his foreign policy.
Trump's response following the mass shootings in Maine was heavily criticized by many on X, formerly known as Twitter, with some sharing their concerns about his priorities and sensitivity toward national tragedies.