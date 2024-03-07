OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Mason Disick
OK LogoNEWS

Mason Disick, 14, Shows Off Rolex Watch and Expensive Jewelry in Rare Social Media Appearance: Photos

mason disick rolex expensive jewelry rare social media photos
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram;@khloekardashian/instagram
By:

Mar. 7 2024, Published 2:48 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree: just like his parents, Mason Disick has acquired a taste for the finer things in life.

Though Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's 14-year-old son stays away from the reality TV cameras and social media, he made a rare appearance on Khloé Kardashian's Instagram Story to show off his designer duds.

Article continues below advertisement
mason disick rolex expensive jewelry rare social media photos
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Mason Disick has made only a handful of appearances on TV and social media over the past few years.

In the Wednesday, March 6 upload, the Good American co-founder, 39, displayed the teen's denim jacket and long shorts, which he accessorized with pricey rings from Chrome Hearts and Timberland boots.

"Go offff Mase," Khloé, 39, captioned her video, in which she scanned every inch of his outfit while never showing his face.

"'Fit check. Show me the belt," she told her nephew. "Let me see these rings. What is happening?!"

Article continues below advertisement
mason disick rolex expensive jewelry rare social media photos
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

The teen showed off his jewelry, designer outfit and Rolex watch.

Article continues below advertisement

The mom-of-two let out a scream of excitement when Mason rolled up his sleeve to reveal a Rolex watch.

Khloé then panned to Mason's younger brother, Reign, 9, who was also rocking some pricey hardware.

"'Fit check. Let me see your rings, Reign. Oh my gosh!" she gushed as she checked out his gold ring and a necklace. "Let me see, what else?"

Article continues below advertisement
mason disick rolex expensive jewelry rare social media photos
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian share three kids.

Article continues below advertisement

The reality star proceeded to touch Reign's head and raved over his "full head of hair" in addition to showing off his pierced ear.

Scott, 40, and Kourtney, 44, also share custody of daughter Penelope, 11.

While the exes maintained a good friendship after breaking up in 2015, their relationship soured once the mom-of-four began dating Travis Barker, 48, her now-husband.

MORE ON:
Mason Disick
Article continues below advertisement
mason disick rolex expensive jewelry rare social media photos
Source: @letthelordbwithyou/instagram

Scott is currently single.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Kris Jenner denied reports that the Talentless founder was exiled from the blended brood.

"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family," the matriarch, 68, stated. "He's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him and not true!"

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Scott has remained a staple on The Kardashians, and though he and Kourtney don't often share much screen time, Khloé still has a strong bond with the entrepreneur. That being said, some people think the stars act a little too flirtatious with each other given they're basically family.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"It gets people talking and gets more eyes on the show," the insider spilled of the two pushing the envelope for the cameras.

"They know it drives Kourtney nuts and is a great story line," the source continued. "They think it’s quite funny and love playing around with it just for the sheer shock value."

In the past, Khloé insisted it's all in good fun and that she sees Scott as a brother.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.