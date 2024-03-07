Mason Disick, 14, Shows Off Rolex Watch and Expensive Jewelry in Rare Social Media Appearance: Photos
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree: just like his parents, Mason Disick has acquired a taste for the finer things in life.
Though Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's 14-year-old son stays away from the reality TV cameras and social media, he made a rare appearance on Khloé Kardashian's Instagram Story to show off his designer duds.
In the Wednesday, March 6 upload, the Good American co-founder, 39, displayed the teen's denim jacket and long shorts, which he accessorized with pricey rings from Chrome Hearts and Timberland boots.
"Go offff Mase," Khloé, 39, captioned her video, in which she scanned every inch of his outfit while never showing his face.
"'Fit check. Show me the belt," she told her nephew. "Let me see these rings. What is happening?!"
The mom-of-two let out a scream of excitement when Mason rolled up his sleeve to reveal a Rolex watch.
Khloé then panned to Mason's younger brother, Reign, 9, who was also rocking some pricey hardware.
"'Fit check. Let me see your rings, Reign. Oh my gosh!" she gushed as she checked out his gold ring and a necklace. "Let me see, what else?"
The reality star proceeded to touch Reign's head and raved over his "full head of hair" in addition to showing off his pierced ear.
Scott, 40, and Kourtney, 44, also share custody of daughter Penelope, 11.
While the exes maintained a good friendship after breaking up in 2015, their relationship soured once the mom-of-four began dating Travis Barker, 48, her now-husband.
However, Kris Jenner denied reports that the Talentless founder was exiled from the blended brood.
"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family," the matriarch, 68, stated. "He's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him and not true!"
Scott has remained a staple on The Kardashians, and though he and Kourtney don't often share much screen time, Khloé still has a strong bond with the entrepreneur. That being said, some people think the stars act a little too flirtatious with each other given they're basically family.
"It gets people talking and gets more eyes on the show," the insider spilled of the two pushing the envelope for the cameras.
"They know it drives Kourtney nuts and is a great story line," the source continued. "They think it’s quite funny and love playing around with it just for the sheer shock value."
In the past, Khloé insisted it's all in good fun and that she sees Scott as a brother.