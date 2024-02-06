Ben Affleck Makes Fun of His Infamous 'Bored' Face and Jennifer Lopez's Album in New Commercial: Watch
Nobody trolls Ben Affleck better than Ben Affleck!
In a new commercial for Dunkin,' the Hollywood hunk poked fun at his infamous "bored" face while also taking a sarcastic shot at his wife, Jennifer Lopez's upcoming album "This Is Me...Now," all while trying to become the next big pop star.
In the clip, Affleck sits in front of the television as the news reports on his "bored" facial expressions, dubbing him "The boredest man in the world" while flashing a photo of him and his spouse at the 2023 Grammys.
"No. Steady. Always watching," the Good Will Hunting actor says to himself, refuting the public's portrayal of him while sipping an iced coffee.
Then Affleck switches gears, claiming, "I can do that" about becoming a chart-topping superstar. "How hard can it be?" he adds.
The Massachusetts native then dials a music producer as he chows down on a box of donuts, telling them he needs some "beats" for his new image. "I even have a persona like J.Lo — or B.Lo," he adds while referencing Lopez's famous moniker.
In one hilarious moment, Charli D'Amelio can be seen trying to show Affleck how to dance as he asks her, "Who is TikTok?"
"They told you you're no good," the Argo actor notes while giving himself somewhat of a pep talk. "You're a goofy, middle-aged, clumsy white guy with no rhythm, and you can't sing on key. You're not coordinated."
"That means I can’t be a pop star? Mmm. Underestimate Boston. Mmm. At your peril," he continues to tell himself while placing a gold chain with a donut attached to it around his neck before adding, "This is me now."
"Another Oscar worthy performance," one social media user commented below the video on Instagram.
"J.Lo and Ben trolling the internet kills me every time lol," a second person added.
"Lmfaoooo!!! Why is he so freaking hilarious with these commercials. He was made for this. Who is tiktok killed me," another chimed in.
While the couple can joke around, Lopez recently gushed over how the two are each other's biggest cheerleaders.
"I think, you know, he sees me as an artist, and he knows I’m going to express myself," she said of her husband on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes. "He’s just my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of his, which I’m so glad to be here tonight because he’s nominated, and I’m so proud of him."