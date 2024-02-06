Ben Affleck Makes Fun of His Infamous 'Bored' Face and Jennifer Lopez's Album in New Commercial: Watch

In the clip, Affleck sits in front of the television as the news reports on his "bored" facial expressions, dubbing him "The boredest man in the world" while flashing a photo of him and his spouse at the 2023 Grammys.

"No. Steady. Always watching," the Good Will Hunting actor says to himself, refuting the public's portrayal of him while sipping an iced coffee.

Then Affleck switches gears, claiming, "I can do that" about becoming a chart-topping superstar. "How hard can it be?" he adds.