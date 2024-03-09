Wives at War: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon 'Tired' of Jennifer Lopez and Luciana Barroso Not Getting Along, Source Claims
All Ben Affleck and Matt Damon want is for their wives to get along.
The A-list actors — who have been best friends since high school — are married to Jennifer Lopez and Luciana Barroso, respectively, however, their partners don’t share the same bond Affleck and Damon do.
It seems tensions stem from Lopez and Affleck giving their love a second chance roughly two decades after breaking off their engagement in 2004.
"Matt met Lucy the same year Jennifer and Ben split up the first time," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Damon and Barroso — who tied the knot in 2005 and share three daughters, Isabella, 17, Gia, 14, Stella, 12. The Jason Bourne star is also a stepdad to his wife's daughter Alexia, 24.
The insider explained how Barroso developed a close relationship with Affleck throughout the 20 years before Lopez came back in her life, which seemed to fuel tensions once the "On the Floor" singer was back in the picture.
For Lopez, however, "that gets on her nerves," as it makes her feel like "Lucy thinks she’s better than her or something," the confidante confessed.
Damon and Affleck have tried to come together to put an end to their wives' feud, but "it never goes well," the source admitted, noting the Good Will Hunting costars refuse to give up.
"Ben and Matt think it would be great if the four of them could jet to Mexico for a weekend," the insider revealed. "The guys can’t force them but they’re getting awfully tired of this."
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Sit With Matt Damon Despite Singer's Alleged Feud With Her Husband's Best Pal: Photo
- Marital Issues? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Under a Lot of Pressure' 1 Year After Their Wedding
- 'Things Got Heated': Jennifer Lopez 'Jealous' Over Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's 'Deep Connection,' Source Claims
It seemed Lopez and Barroso had settled tensions when they made a joint appearance with their husbands and sat at the same table at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards back in January, however, it appeared to be nothing more than playing nice for the cameras.
The stunning ladies notably sat on opposite sides of the table, with Damon and Affleck acting as barriers between the two — likely in an attempt to prevent any sort of cat fight or awkwardness from breaking out at the televised event.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Damon allegedly isn’t the biggest fan of the Marry Me actress either, with a separate source admitting, "Matt's had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning."
"He’s tried to be publicly supportive for Ben’s sake, but the fact is he hates the way J.Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue!" the insider dished.
Star spoke to a source about Lopez and Barroso's rumored feud.