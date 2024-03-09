OK Magazine
Wives at War: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon 'Tired' of Jennifer Lopez and Luciana Barroso Not Getting Along, Source Claims

ben affleck tired of jlo luciana barroso not getting along pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 9 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

All Ben Affleck and Matt Damon want is for their wives to get along.

The A-list actors — who have been best friends since high school — are married to Jennifer Lopez and Luciana Barroso, respectively, however, their partners don’t share the same bond Affleck and Damon do.

ben affleck tired of jlo luciana barroso not getting along
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022 after calling of their first engagement in the early 2000s.

It seems tensions stem from Lopez and Affleck giving their love a second chance roughly two decades after breaking off their engagement in 2004.

"Matt met Lucy the same year Jennifer and Ben split up the first time," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Damon and Barroso — who tied the knot in 2005 and share three daughters, Isabella, 17, Gia, 14, Stella, 12. The Jason Bourne star is also a stepdad to his wife's daughter Alexia, 24.

ben affleck tired of jlo luciana barroso not getting along
Source: mega

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso said 'I do' in 2005.

The insider explained how Barroso developed a close relationship with Affleck throughout the 20 years before Lopez came back in her life, which seemed to fuel tensions once the "On the Floor" singer was back in the picture.

For Lopez, however, "that gets on her nerves," as it makes her feel like "Lucy thinks she’s better than her or something," the confidante confessed.

Damon and Affleck have tried to come together to put an end to their wives' feud, but "it never goes well," the source admitted, noting the Good Will Hunting costars refuse to give up.

"Ben and Matt think it would be great if the four of them could jet to Mexico for a weekend," the insider revealed. "The guys can’t force them but they’re getting awfully tired of this."

jlo ben social media
Source: mega

Ben Affleck's wife, Jennifer Lopez, reportedly doesn't get along with Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso.

MORE ON:
Ben Affleck
It seemed Lopez and Barroso had settled tensions when they made a joint appearance with their husbands and sat at the same table at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards back in January, however, it appeared to be nothing more than playing nice for the cameras.

The stunning ladies notably sat on opposite sides of the table, with Damon and Affleck acting as barriers between the two — likely in an attempt to prevent any sort of cat fight or awkwardness from breaking out at the televised event.

ben affleck tired of jlo luciana barroso not getting along
Source: mega

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, are allegedly protective of Ben Affleck ever since Jennifer Lopez came back into the picture.

As OK! previously reported, Damon allegedly isn’t the biggest fan of the Marry Me actress either, with a separate source admitting, "Matt's had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning."

"He’s tried to be publicly supportive for Ben’s sake, but the fact is he hates the way J.Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue!" the insider dished.

Star spoke to a source about Lopez and Barroso's rumored feud.

