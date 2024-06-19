Jennifer Lopez 'Furious' With Matt Damon and Jennifer Garner for Siding With Ben Affleck Amid Marital Tension: Source
Jennifer Lopez isn't thrilled that people are taking Ben Affleck's side amid their marital issues.
According to insiders, the "Get Right" singer, 54, has been upset with Matt Damon, Jennifer Garner and her mother-in-law, Christine Anne Boldt, for supporting the Argo actor, 51, after their romance hit a rough patch.
"J.Lo’s relationship with Christine has always been tense," the source claimed. "Christine’s extremely close to Ben’s first wife, Jennifer Garner, and thinks he made the biggest mistake of his life by letting her go."
The existing dynamics within the family have allegedly made Lopez paranoid about whose at fault. "J.Lo can't help but think Christine is poisoning his head against her and thinks it's pathetic that Ben's run back to his mommy," the insider alleged.
"She’s furious with everyone on Team Ben, including Matt Damon and Jen," the source spilled about Affleck's inner circle.
As OK! previously reported, the Air actor has been confiding in his Good Will Hunting co-star, 53, as he navigates the drama in his relationship with the Selena actress.
"Ben is sad about it all but focused on his work, being a great dad and co-parenting well with Jennifer Garner," another insider explained. "He has been leaning on Matt Damon and his close circle of guy friends. Matt is always in Ben’s corner and is supportive of him."
Before Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in 2022, Damon was reportedly not the biggest fan of the Maid in Manhattan alum. "Matt's had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning," the second source added.
"He’s tried to be publicly supportive for Ben’s sake, but the fact is he hates the way J.Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue!" the insider noted. "It's no secret Ben and J.Lo haven't been getting along, as he always seems to be in the doghouse."
The Hollywood power couple's differing lifestyles has taken a toll on their relationship. "Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers," a source claimed.
"She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to," the insider explained. "Jennifer’s keeping her head up. She doesn’t want to be seen as the villain."
