Jennifer Lopez 'Furious' With Matt Damon and Jennifer Garner for Siding With Ben Affleck Amid Marital Tension: Source

"J.Lo’s relationship with Christine has always been tense," the source claimed. "Christine’s extremely close to Ben’s first wife, Jennifer Garner, and thinks he made the biggest mistake of his life by letting her go."

The existing dynamics within the family have allegedly made Lopez paranoid about whose at fault. "J.Lo can't help but think Christine is poisoning his head against her and thinks it's pathetic that Ben's run back to his mommy," the insider alleged.