Matt Gaetz and Other Donald Trump Cabinet Nominees 'Targeted' With 'Violent' Bomb Threats
Several of President-elect Donald Trump's nominees for Cabinet positions have received threats to their lives, the FBI has confirmed.
On Wednesday, November 27, Karoline Leavitt, who is set to serve as the White House press secretary in Trump's upcoming administration, released a statement revealing that the attacks included "bomb threats" and other attempts at "swatting" — which refers to the act of making prank calls to emergency services so they needlessly arrive at a specific address.
"Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them," she wrote. "In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted."
"President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action," the statement continued. "President Trump and the Transition are focused on doing the work of uniting our nation by ensuring a safe and prosperous future. With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us."
Although neither Leavitt nor the FBI specified who had received the threats, it's been reported that authorities responded to one of Matt Gaetz's former residences with bomb sniffing dogs. Gaetz recently declined Trump's nomination to serve as Attorney General amid an ongoing ethics investigation.
Elise Stefanik — who was chosen by the 78-year-old to be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations — also confirmed she'd been one of the targets.
"This morning, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband, and their three year old son were driving home to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their residence," a statement from her office said. "New York State, County law enforcement, and U.S. Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism."
Brooke Rollins, who was chosen to head the Department of Agriculture, shared a threat had also been "issued" against her own "home and family."
"Thanks to the swift efforts by the @fortworthpd, we were unharmed and quickly returned home," she wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday. "I want to express my deep gratitude to the law-enforcement professionals who did their utmost, in both speed and expertise, to protect us — as they protect our community every single day."