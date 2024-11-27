Matt Gaetz and Other Donald Trump Cabinet Nominees 'Targeted' With 'Violent' Bomb Threats

Several of President-elect Donald Trump's nominees for Cabinet positions have received threats to their lives, the FBI has confirmed.

On Wednesday, November 27, Karoline Leavitt, who is set to serve as the White House press secretary in Trump's upcoming administration, released a statement revealing that the attacks included "bomb threats" and other attempts at "swatting" — which refers to the act of making prank calls to emergency services so they needlessly arrive at a specific address.