Donald Trump Threatens to 'Criminally Prosecute' Google for Election Interference After Allegedly Only Showing 'Bad Stories' About Him
Donald Trump accused Google of bringing up search results that primarily show negative stories about him and positive stories about Vice President Kamala Harris.
On Friday, September 27, he took to his Truth Social platform to declare his plans to "criminally prosecute" the tech company if wins the 2024 presidential election.
"It has been determined that Google has illegally used a system of only revealing and displaying bad stories about Donald J. Trump, some made up for this purpose while, at the same time, only revealing good stories about Comrade Kamala Harris," he wrote.
"This is an ILLEGAL ACTIVITY, and hopefully the Justice Department will criminally prosecute them for this blatant Interference of Elections," he continued. "If not, and subject to the Laws of our Country, I will request their prosecution, at the maximum levels, when I win the Election, and become President of the United States!"
Trump critics flooded social media with comments calling the 78-year-old ex-prez a "fascist" and a "dictator" for allegedly threatening "freedom of the press."
Another X user replied, "Maybe if he didn't keep doing and saying terrible things, Google wouldn't be coming back with predominantly negative stories."
A third person chimed in, "Donald Trump wants revenge more than he wants anything good for this country," and a fourth agreed, "This is what presidential power means to him, getting revenge on his perceived enemies."
This comes shortly after the former president said he would threaten to "blow" the whole country of Iran to "smithereens" after a report claimed the Islamic Republic conspired assassination attempts against him.
Trump also blamed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' "rhetoric" for the two assassination attempts.
"Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country — both from the inside and out," he added.
In a Truth Social post, he repeated his claims, writing: "The Rhetoric, Lies, as exemplified by the false statements made by Comrade Kamala Harris during the rigged and highly partisan ABC Debate, and all of the ridiculous lawsuits specifically designed to inflict damage on Joe’s, then Kamala’s, Political Opponent, ME, has taken politics in our Country to a whole new level of Hatred, Abuse, and Distrust."