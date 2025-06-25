Matt Gaetz's Mom Warns Him Donald Trump 'Hates Betrayal' in Shocking Exposed Text Messages: Watch

One of the messages from Matt's mom included Vicky instructing her son: "Don’t be criticizing the president or his actions. He’s trying to keep us safe. That’s his job. MAGA will turn on you. You will lose viewership."

"Your days in congress are over … let’s not mess up the media gig," she added in reference to his show on One America News Network, which he landed in January after his nomination for President Trump's attorney general was withdrawn due to intense accusations that he paid two women for intercourse and had an affair with a 17-year-old.

Vicky continued to scold her son, as she warned: "The president has been a very good friend to you. He hates betrayal. Be smart, not stubborn."