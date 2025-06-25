or
BREAKING NEWS
Matt Gaetz's Mom Warns Him Donald Trump 'Hates Betrayal' in Shocking Exposed Text Messages: Watch

Photo of Matt Gaetz; screenshot of his texts.
Source: MEGA; @tidesofmarch/TikTok

Matt Gaetz's text message conversation about Donald Trump was exposed.

By:

June 25 2025, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

Who knew the latest public political debate would involve Matt Gaetz and his mom?

The former Florida congressman's personal text message conversation with his mother, Vicky, about President Donald Trump and the current state of the country was exposed after a passenger sitting behind Matt on a recent flight recorded him scrolling through their dialogue.

Source: @tidesofmarch/TikTok

"POV: You're sitting behind Matt Gaetz and he's texting his mommy," the social media user wrote over a video of The Matt Gaetz Show host placing his carry-on in an overhead compartment while wearing a light blue quarter-zip top, over-the-ear headphones and a baseball cap.

The clip then transitioned to the individual zooming in on Matt's phone screen, making it clearly visible what was said in the text messages thanks to the help of his zoomed in font size settings.

Matt Gaetz's Mom Scolds Son for 'Criticizing' President Donald Trump

matt gaetz mom warns donald trump hates betrayal text messages exposed
Source: MEGA

Matt Gaetz said he was trying to 'guide' the president to make different military moves.

One of the messages from Matt's mom included Vicky instructing her son: "Don’t be criticizing the president or his actions. He’s trying to keep us safe. That’s his job. MAGA will turn on you. You will lose viewership."

"Your days in congress are over … let’s not mess up the media gig," she added in reference to his show on One America News Network, which he landed in January after his nomination for President Trump's attorney general was withdrawn due to intense accusations that he paid two women for intercourse and had an affair with a 17-year-old.

Vicky continued to scold her son, as she warned: "The president has been a very good friend to you. He hates betrayal. Be smart, not stubborn."

Matt Gaetz Shades Donald Trump's Military Decisions

Matt Gaetz

matt gaetz mom warns donald trump hates betrayal text messages exposed
Source: MEGA; @tidesofmarch/TikTok

A fellow passenger recorded Matt Gaetz on a recent flight.

In response, Matt argued, "I'm trying to guide him, not criticize him," claiming, "guiding DJT always includes a private and public component … I know how to do it."

"I think about the people who cheered for the Iraq war because they liked [former president George W. Bush. Those people have blood on their hands," the 43-year-old admitted after President Trump made the decision to drop bombs on Iran's nuclear sites on Saturday, June 21. "I've never been freer to share my views – and I’ll continue to do so."

Appearing to disagree with the POTUS' military moves, Matt reminded his mom that the Islamic Republic has "been three months away from a nuke since 1992."

Matt Gaetz Brags About His Finances

matt gaetz mom warns donald trump hates betrayal text messages exposed
Source: MEGA; @tidesofmarch/TikTok

Matt Gaetz bragged about having $500,000 cash in his bank account.

Still worried about her son's career, Vicky asked, "How many times do you want to hit the wall?"

Matt wasn't stressed, as he boasted about his family life, personal finances and assets.

"I'm a happily married man with a son on the way, two penthouse condos, a 1:1 real estate asset to debt ratio … and $500k in my bank account cash," Matt — who tied the knot with his wife, Ginger, in 2021 — bragged.

Matt Gaetz Responds After Text Messages Exposed

matt gaetz mom warns donald trump hates betrayal text messages exposed
Source: @mattgaetz/X

Matt Gaetz joked about the situation after his texts were exposed.

After the video went viral on social media, Matt attempted to respond to the clip in a humorous nature.

"Apparently someone sitting behind me on a flight recorded me without my knowledge. They found me texting my mother about news of the day, family finances and working on my laptop," he confessed via X. "Please let this be a reminder to everyone to CALL YOUR MOTHER! (and maybe get a screen protector)."

Joking about his phone's giant text size, Matt admitted: "My eyesight has gotten very poor in recent years."

