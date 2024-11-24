What Is Matt Gaetz's Net Worth? How Donald Trump's Former Attorney General Pick Makes His Money

Gaetz — who recently withdrew himself as the president-elect’s AG — made his cash as an American lawyer and politician.

The 42-year-old was originally elected to Congress in 2016 as a representative to serve Florida’s first district. His term began in January 2017, and he has been a congress member ever since.

Gaetz gained media traction in recent years for his support of Trump and his outwardly conservative opinions. Gaetz is also known for his confrontational demeanor, which was on full display when he famously stormed out of a closed-door impeachment hearing in 2019.