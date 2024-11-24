or
What Is Matt Gaetz's Net Worth? How Donald Trump's Former Attorney General Pick Makes His Money

Matt Gaetz was nominated to be the Attorney General under the Donald Trump administration, however, he recently withdrew.

Nov. 24 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Matt Gaetz has some deep pockets.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Donald Trump’s former pick for Attorney General is worth $700K.

Matt Gaetz's 2016 financial disclosure indicated he was worth just under $500K.

Gaetz — who recently withdrew himself as the president-elect’s AG — made his cash as an American lawyer and politician.

The 42-year-old was originally elected to Congress in 2016 as a representative to serve Florida’s first district. His term began in January 2017, and he has been a congress member ever since.

Gaetz gained media traction in recent years for his support of Trump and his outwardly conservative opinions. Gaetz is also known for his confrontational demeanor, which was on full display when he famously stormed out of a closed-door impeachment hearing in 2019.

In addition, Gaetz was a leader in ousting former Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in October 2023.

In the past, Gaetz’s net worth was reported twice: in 2010, he was allegedly worth $1 million, and in 2016, his personal financial disclosure had his worth at just under $500K.

In 2010, Matt Gaetz's net worth was reported to be $1 million.

It seemed as though Gaetz may have been on the ups recently due to his strong loyalty to Trump, however, this quickly went downhill because of his alleged misconduct.

As OK! previously reported, on Thursday, November 21, Gaetz announced he would be declining Trump’s appointment due to the mounting scrutiny over a federal s-- trafficking investigation.

His withdrawal comes shortly after he reportedly had a meeting with senators in an attempt to gather their support for his confirmation to lead the Justice Department.

Gaetz shared in a statement about his decision, “While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition."

Matt Gaetz is rumored to have withdrawn himself as Donald Trump's attorney general pick due to the federal s-- trafficking investigation against him.

He continued, "There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1."

After Gaetz announced the news, Trump took to Truth Social to express his thoughts on the politician’s decision.

Matt Gaetz said his 'confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction' for the work of Donald Trump's administration.

"I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect," the 78-year-old former reality TV star penned to his millions of followers. "Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!"

