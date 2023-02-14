Matt Lauer 'Paranoid' About Marrying Girlfriend Shamin Abas After Losing $20 Million In Divorce From Ex-Wife Annette Roque

Matt Lauer is not looking to put a ring on it anytime soon.

According to an insider, the disgraced TODAY anchor's girlfriend of three years, Shamin Abas, is ready to throw in the towel on their romance if Lauer doesn't pop the question in the coming months, but Lauer isn't willing to take the plunge after losing $20 million to his former wife, Annette Roque, in their messy 2019 divorce.