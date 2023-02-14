Matt Lauer 'Paranoid' About Marrying Girlfriend Shamin Abas After Losing $20 Million In Divorce From Ex-Wife Annette Roque
Matt Lauer is not looking to put a ring on it anytime soon.
According to an insider, the disgraced TODAY anchor's girlfriend of three years, Shamin Abas, is ready to throw in the towel on their romance if Lauer doesn't pop the question in the coming months, but Lauer isn't willing to take the plunge after losing $20 million to his former wife, Annette Roque, in their messy 2019 divorce.
“He’s paranoid he will get taken to the cleaners once more if he marries again,” an insider told Radar of the embattled journalist, who said goodbye to nearly a quarter of the money he made while at the NBC morning show during his court battle with his former spouse.
“[But] Shamin is ready to cut and run if Matt doesn’t make the commitment," the source spilled, adding how the PR agent has been more than willing to sign a prenuptial agreement.
“Shamin has stuck by Matt when nearly everybody else abandoned him. But Matt sees danger lurking in every corner," the insider continued. “Matt’s best friend now is money. Since he was fired, he doesn’t have a revenue stream and he’s holding on to what he has.”
Lauer was infamously let go from TODAY, where he spent 14 years at the news desk, in 2017 after multiple female staffers at the network came forward with allegations of sexual assault and harassment.
In the aftermath of his public downfall, the 65-year-old hid out in the Hamptons and away from the New York social scene. However, Lauer has been prepping for his media comeback after laying low for the past six years — and he'll allegedly be calling out his former co-anchor Katie Couric in the process.
According to an insider, the father-of-three has been “planning an apology tour, figuring five years is enough time for him to resurface in public. He wants to talk about how he is a changed man.”
“Matt insists Katie knew intimately about the goings-on — but she NEVER came forward because she wanted to protect her own career,” a source revealed. “He says Katie presents herself to the world as this compassionate, modern woman — but in the end the only thing that matters to her is looking out for [herself]."