Matt LeBlanc's 'Friends' Costars 'Concerned' About Actor's 'Reclusive' Lifestyle 2 Weeks After He Appeared Unrecognizable in L.A.

Matt LeBlanc was recently seen for the first time since December 2023, looking disheveled in L.A.

Sept. 21 2024, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

Is Matt LeBlanc OK?

According to an insider, the actor’s Friends costars have been worried about him ever since he was recently spotted for the first time in nine months looking disheveled.

Matt LeBlanc has been hunkering down and doesn't have 'any real interest in socializing' in recent months.

The source noted that his pals from the sitcom have not heard much from him as of late.

“Nobody is body shaming Matt or accusing him of anything untoward lifestyle. That's not what's going on here,” the insider assured. “What's concerning though, for Jennifer Aniston and all the , is that he's such a recluse these days and they barely hear from him from one month to the next.”

The Friends crew, including LeBlanc, Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer, have been “in touch since the tragic passing of Matthew Perry,” though their communication with the 57-year-old has dwindled.

“But aside from that, he's just hunkered down and doing his own thing without any real interest in socializing,” they explained.

'Friends' star Matthew Perry passed away in October 2023, which brought the cast back together.

After the actor was spotted looking unrecognizable as he strolled into a car showroom in L.A. in a black T-shirt, jeans, sneakers and a gray hat, the insider said it shocked his castmates.

"That's just plain sad for everyone to see," the source said, "He used to be such an upbeat, happy guy, but now it's as though he doesn't feel worthy to be in their company somehow."

They added, “Clearly, his self-esteem's taken a knock, and you only have to look at the guy to see he's let himself go physically too.”

Despite LeBlanc appearing to be going through a tough time, his Friends squad is always there to support him.

Matt LeBlanc looked unrecognizable when he was spotted at a car showroom in Van Nuys in early September.

“Jen, Courteney, Lisa and David all want to get him back in the fold and get him smiling again,” the insider concluded.

As OK! previously reported, the ‘90s stars were all devastated to find out Perry — who played Chandler Bing on the sitcom — passed away on October 28 due to the “acute effects of ketamine.”

According to the source, Matt LeBlanc doesn't 'feel worthy to be in [the 'Friends' casts'] company.'

After the 17 Again alum, 54, was found unresponsive in his hot tub, LeBlanc shared a heartbreaking message on Instagram.

“Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never,” he began.

“Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love... And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me,” LeBlanc concluded alongside a snap of himself, Perry, Aniston, Cox, Kudrow and Schwimmer from the series finale of Friends.

Daily Mail reported on the source's remarks.

