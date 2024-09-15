What Is Matt LeBlanc's Net Worth? How the 'Friends' Star Made His Millions
Joey Tribbiani has quite a large bank account!
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Friends alum Matt LeBlanc has a whopping net worth of $85 million.
The actor’s career began in the ‘80s when he was seen in many commercials. In 1991, he starred in the popular Fox sitcom Married…with Children, playing Vinnie Verducci before landing his most memorable role on Friends as Joey Tribbiani.
The iconic sitcom ran from 1994-2004 and also starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow.
The comedian made a pretty paycheck from Friends, as in the first season each leading cast member earned $22,500 per episode or $540,000 for the debut year. After the show became so popular, the stars’ salaries began to rise each season. By seasons 7 and 8 the celebs made $750,000 per episode, and for seasons 9 and 10, each cast member earned $1 million per episode. Altogether, LeBlanc made an estimated $90 million on the program.
In addition to making tons of cash while filming the show, LeBlanc is still making money off of Friends through royalties.
In their 2000 contract negotiations, the cast demanded to earn royalties off the show's sale into syndication. Friends currently generates about $1 billion per year in syndication royalties and streaming deals. It is estimated that each of the cast members makes around $10-$20 in royalties each year.
LeBlanc’s role as Joey also got him tons of acclaim, as he earned three Emmy nominations.
After Friends, LeBlanc took a hiatus from television, however, he returned to the screen in in 2011 with the Showtime/BBC series Episodes, which he earned a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy.
LeBlanc also dipped his toes into presenting and hosting through Top Gear, which ran from 2016 to 2019.
The father-of-one, who shares daughter Marina Pearl LeBlanc with ex Melissa McKnight, also owns some expensive property.
Following LeBlanc’s 2006 split from McKnight, he purchased a $7.4 million house in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of L.A. However, in 2012, he moved out and rented the property for $12,000 a month.
In 2017, LeBlanc sold the home for just under what he paid for it. In addition to the mansion, in 2002, LeBlanc bought two side-by-side homes in Encino, Calif., and a 1,000-acre ranch in Santa Ynez, Calif., which he still owns.