What Is Matt LeBlanc's Net Worth? How the 'Friends' Star Made His Millions

The comedian made a pretty paycheck from Friends, as in the first season each leading cast member earned $22,500 per episode or $540,000 for the debut year. After the show became so popular, the stars’ salaries began to rise each season. By seasons 7 and 8 the celebs made $750,000 per episode, and for seasons 9 and 10, each cast member earned $1 million per episode. Altogether, LeBlanc made an estimated $90 million on the program.

In addition to making tons of cash while filming the show, LeBlanc is still making money off of Friends through royalties.