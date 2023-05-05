Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz Recall 'Vacant' Britney Spears' 'Glee' Appearance Two Years Into Her Conservatorship

More than ten years after Britney Spears appeared on Glee amid her conservatorship, costars Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz finally spilled the tea on what it was like with the pop star on set.

On the latest episode of their "And That's What You REALLY Missed" podcast, the Glee alums remembered being so excited that Spears was going to be part of the show back in 2010, with her coming to film for two days in August of that year.