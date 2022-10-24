Matthew Perry Spent $9 Million 'Trying To Get Sober' Throughout Lifelong Alcoholism Battle

“I’ve probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober,” recalled Perry in an interview with The New York Times on Sunday, October 23.

The 17 Again star continued to detail his experiences with his unhealthy relationship with alcohol — which he dated back to when he was the young age of 14.

Perry admitted his entrance into the spotlight made matters worse, as he didn't have "the gift of anonymity" other addicts were able to have.