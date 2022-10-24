OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Matthew Perry
OK LogoNEWS

Matthew Perry Spent $9 Million 'Trying To Get Sober' Throughout Lifelong Alcoholism Battle

matthew perry million alcoholism sober pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 24 2022, Updated 10:03 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Matthew Perry contributed a whopping $9 million toward his lifelong battle with sobriety.

The 53-year-old discussed his addictions and recovery process in his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which is set for release on Tuesday, November 1.

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry million alcoholism sober
Source: mega

“I’ve probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober,” recalled Perry in an interview with The New York Times on Sunday, October 23.

The 17 Again star continued to detail his experiences with his unhealthy relationship with alcohol — which he dated back to when he was the young age of 14.

MATTHEW PERRY REVEALS SECRET RELATIONSHIP WITH JULIA ROBERTS & HOW HE CONVINCED HER TO BE ON 'FRIENDS' IN NEW MEMOIR

Perry admitted his entrance into the spotlight made matters worse, as he didn't have "the gift of anonymity" other addicts were able to have.

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry million alcoholism sober
Source: mega

Nonetheless, the comedian noted that keeping substance abuse issues hidden might not always be the best solution.

"It suggests that there's a stigma and that we have to hide. This is not a popular opinion, by the way," Perry explained.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Instead of secrecy, Perry was forced to face his alcoholism and opioid addiction under the microscope of the public's eye and has now decided to relive it once and for all through his upcoming biographical book launch.

A SECOND CHANCE: MATTHEW PERRY REVEALS NEAR DEATH EXPERIENCE MADE HIM GET SOBER

In an interview from last week, he explained how a near-fatal overdose in 2019 helped him revamped his lifestyle permanently.

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry million alcoholism sober
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, the Cougar Town alum almost died after excessive drug use made his colon burst.

"The doctors told my family that I had a two-percent chance to live," The Ron Clark Story actor recalled of his miracle recovery. "That's the time I really came close to my life ending. I was put on an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. Every doctor says it's a Hail Mary. No one survives that."

Luckily, Perry was able to come out of a two-week long coma and has since maintained a clear line of sobriety while advocating for other addicts across the globe since.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.