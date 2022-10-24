Matthew Perry Spent $9 Million 'Trying To Get Sober' Throughout Lifelong Alcoholism Battle
Matthew Perry contributed a whopping $9 million toward his lifelong battle with sobriety.
The 53-year-old discussed his addictions and recovery process in his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which is set for release on Tuesday, November 1.
“I’ve probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober,” recalled Perry in an interview with The New York Times on Sunday, October 23.
The 17 Again star continued to detail his experiences with his unhealthy relationship with alcohol — which he dated back to when he was the young age of 14.
Perry admitted his entrance into the spotlight made matters worse, as he didn't have "the gift of anonymity" other addicts were able to have.
Nonetheless, the comedian noted that keeping substance abuse issues hidden might not always be the best solution.
"It suggests that there's a stigma and that we have to hide. This is not a popular opinion, by the way," Perry explained.
Instead of secrecy, Perry was forced to face his alcoholism and opioid addiction under the microscope of the public's eye and has now decided to relive it once and for all through his upcoming biographical book launch.
In an interview from last week, he explained how a near-fatal overdose in 2019 helped him revamped his lifestyle permanently.
As OK! previously reported, the Cougar Town alum almost died after excessive drug use made his colon burst.
"The doctors told my family that I had a two-percent chance to live," The Ron Clark Story actor recalled of his miracle recovery. "That's the time I really came close to my life ending. I was put on an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. Every doctor says it's a Hail Mary. No one survives that."
Luckily, Perry was able to come out of a two-week long coma and has since maintained a clear line of sobriety while advocating for other addicts across the globe since.