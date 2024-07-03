Matthew Perry Death Investigation: Second Celebrity Suspected of Involvement After Brooke Mueller Is Tied to Case
After it was revealed that Brooke Mueller was questioned by authorities in connection to Matthew Perry's death investigation, another celebrity is allegedly involved, too.
According to In Touch, the mystery star and the Friends alum, who died in October 2023 at 54 years old, both claimed to be sober but were "walking pharmacies who engaged in late-night chats about their addictions, sobriety battles and personal lives."
The outlet reported there's also photo evidence of the actor and the second person together at the office of a doctor who prescribes ketamine. The insider claims Perry and his friend may have "aided" each other by referring one another to their respective doctors when their supply ran low.
If the second person is looked into, new leads could come to light and provide insight into the source of the ketamine that killed him, the source claimed.
"If the feds had either one of their phones — especially [the second celeb’s], because she doesn’t erase her text messages — they would probably find conversations about the drug and ‘How can I get extra?’ Like, ‘Oh, come see my doctor if you need more,’” said the source. “It will not look good for the celebrity.”
As OK! previously reported, two months after Perry's death, the medical examiner ruled he died from "acute effects of ketamine," with drowning as a contributing factor “due to the likelihood of submersion into the pool as he lapsed into unconsciousness,” according to the autopsy report.
The medical examiner noted how the levels of ketamine wouldn't have been in his blood when he was found unconscious, as the drug metabolizes quickly. Therefore, investigators believe Perry got the drug from someone else. Sources told People they expect “multiple people” to be charged.
The Hollywood star discussed using ketamine in his book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which was published less than one year before he died.
“It’s used for two reasons: to ease pain and help with depression,” Perry wrote about the drug.
“Has my name written all over it,” he added, “they might as well have called it ‘Matty.’”
Mueller, who used to be married to Charlie Sheen, apparently met the comedian in "rehab," where they formed a bond.
The 46-year-old actress handed over her laptop and cell phone related to the criminal investigation into the late actor's tragic death. She was not arrested or handcuffed and has been cooperating with officials during this time.
“She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation,” the insider shared. “It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Perry’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that.”