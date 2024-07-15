What to Know About Matthew Perry's Death Investigation in 8 Clicks: Authorities Involved, Who Could Be Held Responsible and More

Friends alum Matthew Perry shocked the world when TMZ reported his death on October 28, 2023. He was found unconscious in a bathtub hours after playing pickleball.

The authorities completed his autopsy on October 29, 2023, but the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner listed his cause of death as "deferred" at the time.

A few days later, law enforcement sources said there was no fentanyl or meth in his system when he died. He also reportedly quit smoking and was sober, leaving people curious about what ultimately led to his passing.

On December 15, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner (DME) determined that Perry's cause of death was acute effects of ketamine. He reportedly had the same amount given to surgical patients as general anesthesia. The contributing factors were drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine.