What to Know About Matthew Perry's Death Investigation in 8 Clicks: Authorities Involved, Who Could Be Held Responsible and More
Matthew Perry Died on October 28, 2023
Friends alum Matthew Perry shocked the world when TMZ reported his death on October 28, 2023. He was found unconscious in a bathtub hours after playing pickleball.
The authorities completed his autopsy on October 29, 2023, but the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner listed his cause of death as "deferred" at the time.
A few days later, law enforcement sources said there was no fentanyl or meth in his system when he died. He also reportedly quit smoking and was sober, leaving people curious about what ultimately led to his passing.
On December 15, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner (DME) determined that Perry's cause of death was acute effects of ketamine. He reportedly had the same amount given to surgical patients as general anesthesia. The contributing factors were drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine.
Authorities Launched the Investigation
Following the revelation regarding Perry's cause of death, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) started working with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to determine who provided the drug to the Three to Tango actor. The US Postal Inspection Service also joined the probe as authorities assumed Perry received narcotics via mail.
LAPD Closed the Probe
In January, the LAPD wrapped its investigation after determining Perry's cause of death. The department started the probe because of his "celebrity status."
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner Coroner also listed the case as "closed" and noted there was no suspicion of foul play in Perry's passing.
The Probe Has Continued
An LAPD spokesperson told Deadline in June the probe was still standing at the time.
"Based on the medical examiner’s findings, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the United States Postal Inspection Service, has continued its investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Perry’s death," the authorities wrote in a statement.
Authorities believe "multiple people" might be charged in connection to Perry's passing.
- Matthew Perry Death Investigation: Second Celebrity Suspected of Involvement After Brooke Mueller Is Tied to Case
- Matthew Perry's Personal Net Worth Revealed as Ex-Girlfriend Rachel Dunn Remains Among Beneficiaries of Multi-Million Dollar Trust
- Matthew Perry and Brooke Mueller 'Dated' Years Before She Was Questioned by Police in Connection to Actor's Fatal Overdose
Charlie Sheen's Ex-Wife Was Questioned Several Times
Brooke Mueller, Charlie Sheen's ex-wife, was reportedly questioned by the authorities several times. She also handed over her laptop and phone amid the criminal investigation into Perry's death.
“She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation,” an insider told In Touch. “It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Perry’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that.”
Mueller and Perry reportedly formed "an unexpected friendship" while in rehab.
Brooke Mueller's Representatives Dismissed Claims About Her Potential Involvement
After the confirmation of Muller's ties to the ongoing probe, representatives for the Witchouse actress clarified that she did not have a role in Perry's death.
“I believe Ms. Mueller’s past choices may have put her in a position to provide some incidental, anecdotal background to the authorities investigating Mr. Perry’s death. Nothing more," Attorney Gregory J. Pedrick informed In Touch.
Charges Amid Probe Into Matthew Perry's Death Have Remained Unclear
Law enforcement sources told The Times the prosecutors started deciding whether those people with ties to how Perry acquired the drug should be held responsible.
A police insider said it will be up to the U.S. Attorney's Office to make the final decision on whether to press charges while the investigation "is nearing its conclusion."
Second Celebrity Tied to Matthew Perry's Death
Another celebrity has been linked to Perry's death after authorities questioned Mueller.
In Touch said the unnamed celebrity and the Almost Heroes star were "walking pharmacies who engaged in late-night chats about their addictions, sobriety battles and personal lives." One photo evidence allegedly captured the duo visiting the office of a doctor who prescribes ketamine.
According to a source, Perry and the second celebrity might have helped each other acquire ketamine by referring one another to their doctors.
"If the feds had either one of their phones — especially [the second celeb’s], because she doesn’t erase her text messages — they would probably find conversations about the drug and ‘How can I get extra?’ Like, ‘Oh, come see my doctor if you need more,’” the source claimed. “It will not look good for the celebrity.”