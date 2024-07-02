Matthew Perry's Personal Net Worth Revealed as Ex-Girlfriend Rachel Dunn Remains Among Beneficiaries of Multi-Million Dollar Trust
The final total of Matthew Perry's personal property has been valued to be more than initially expected following the actor's devastating death in October 2023.
The Friends star had nearly $1.6 million to his name at the time of his passing — in addition to the $120 million he left in the Alvy Singer Living Trust, which he named after Woody Allen's famed character in the 1977 film Annie Hall.
In June, Lisa Ferguson, Perry's longtime business manager and the co-executor of his estate alongside producer and writer Robin Ruzan, filed an inventory and appraisal document in court revealing a balance of $1,596,914.47, according to legal papers recently obtained by a news publication.
Perry's personal property value was initially claimed to be "a little over $1 million," however, the award-winning actor actually had half a million more than expected.
The decent chunk of money will be added to the multi-million dollar total already sitting tight in his living trust — which the 17 Again actor left to his father, John Perry, mother Suzanne Morrison, half-sister Caitlin Morrison and his ex-girlfriend, Rachel Dunn, as beneficiaries.
Rachel and Matthew dated from 2003-2005, with the silly sitcom star referring to her as "the girlfriend of his dreams" in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.
The new court documents confirmed the Fools Rush In star owned no real property in California at the time he died from the "acute effects of ketamine" at age 54.
The $6 million Pacific Palisades home where he was found unresponsive in his hot tub and later pronounced dead still remains in Lisa's name and has not been listed on the market, according to the news outlet.
- Matthew Perry and Brooke Mueller 'Dated' Years Before She Was Questioned by Police in Connection to Actor's Fatal Overdose
- Lawyer Downplays Brooke Mueller Role in Matthew Perry Ketamine Death Probe: 'Incidental, Anecdotal Background' Provided, He Says
- Lisa Kudrow Reveals She’s Rewatching 'Friends' After Matthew Perry’s Death: 'Celebrating How Hilarious He Was'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Matthew also purchased a home in Hollywood Hills in May 2023 — just months before he died — for 4,995,000 under his Alvy Singer LLC. The residence recently went up for sale for $5,195,000.
The lavish estate includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms while spanning across 2,566 square feet on a 9,622 square foot area of land. The house was fully furnished at the time Matthew bought it last year.
As his trust appears to be finally sorted out, the police investigation into Matthew's death remains ongoing, however, law enforcement insiders recently revealed their probe was "nearing its conclusion," as OK! previously reported.
Cops launched an investigation after an official autopsy report determined The Whole Nine Yards actor took the same amount of ketamine given to hospital patients under general anesthesia at the time he drowned in his hot tub in the backyard of his home.
Police are trying to pin down who sold or gave Matthew the lethal amount of drugs.
The Sun obtained court documents regarding the total value of Matthew's personal property at the time of his passing.