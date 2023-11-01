Courteney Cox Appears Downcast in First Sighting Since Matthew Perry's Death

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc's statement read on October 30. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."