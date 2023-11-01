OK Magazine
Courteney Cox Appears Downcast in First Sighting Since Matthew Perry's Death

Nov. 1 2023, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

Courteney Cox was spotted for the first time since Matthew Perry's untimely death on Saturday, October 28.

In new photos obtained by a news publication, the actress, whose character on Friends, Monica, was married to Perry's character, Chandler, looked downcast as she entered a vehicle with her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, after leaving Nobi Malibu in California on Monday, October 30.

As OK! previously reported, the 17 Again alum was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi in his Los Angeles home over the weekend. Days after the tragic incident, the Friends cast released a statement about their pal.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc's statement read on October 30. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

New details about Perry's death have been released in the wake of his death, including how the actor didn't have fentanyl or meth were not in his system, initial tests revealed. The toxicology reports are currently pending.

Friends creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane recently spoke out about losing Perry, who was candid about his struggles, at only 54 years old.

"He was happy and chipper. He didn’t seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair," Kauffman said during an interview with Today. "He was emotionally in a good place, he looked good, he quit smoking … he was sober."

"It’s hard to grasp… One minute he’s here and happy and then, poof… doing good in the world, really doing good in the world," she noted.

Before passing away, Perry played pickleball with his coach, Matt Manasse, who revealed more details about their time together.

"I'm just happy that, you know, if anything, he had a lot of fun and pleasure being on a pickleball court around people that he enjoyed because he gave us so much joy," the athletic coach told Entertainment Tonight.

The New York Post obtained photos of Cox.

