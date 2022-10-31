Matthew Perry Comments On 'Really Nice Texts' He Received From A Few 'Friends' Costars, But Admits He's Hoping For More Messages

True Friends? Matthew Perry has heard from a few of his Friends costars ahead of the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

The actor — who is opening up like never before about his struggles with alcohol and drugs, as well as his time on the famed '90s sitcom in his tell-all — told George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America that he hopes his costars read his book, which hits stores Tuesday, November 1.