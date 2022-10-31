Matthew Perry Comments On 'Really Nice Texts' He Received From A Few 'Friends' Costars, But Admits He's Hoping For More Messages
True Friends? Matthew Perry has heard from a few of his Friends costars ahead of the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.
The actor — who is opening up like never before about his struggles with alcohol and drugs, as well as his time on the famed '90s sitcom in his tell-all — told George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America that he hopes his costars read his book, which hits stores Tuesday, November 1.
"I’ve gotten some really nice texts from a few of them already, and the book isn’t even out yet," Perry revealed during his Monday, October 31, appearance while not naming which specific stars reached out.
"So hopefully, [I get] more," he continued. "It's very important to me that I didn’t go after anyone and I wasn’t gossipy [in the book]."
Perry starred in Friends, which ran for 10 seasons, alongside Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox.
Despite hoping that his former castmates read his work, the 17 Again actor candidly told GQ in an interview published earlier this month that he thought they were "not going to care" about his pages.
“Addicts are going to care about this, and fans of ‘Friends’ are going to care about this,” Perry explained to the magazine. “Why would they read it? I don’t know.”
Though Perry is skeptical of their interest, Kudrow already showed her support, having written the foreword for his upcoming release, which focused on his decades with addiction struggles.
"He has survived impossible odds, but I had no idea how many times he almost didn’t make it,” Kudrow, known for her iconic character Phoebe Buffay in Friends, penned, adding that she was hearing of Perry's story “in detail” for the first time. "He’s now letting us into Matthew’s head and heart."
Aside from his former Friends costars, Perry dropped several other famous names in his bombshell memoir, including Cameron Diaz, Julia Roberts and Valerie Bertinelli — who has already seemingly responded to being mentioned in his book.
After an excerpt from the memoir was released earlier this month in which Perry recounted a steamy makeout between himself and Bertinelli while her husband at the time, Eddie Van Halen, was passed out drunk beside them, the actress hinted that she was "mortified" by her past behavior.