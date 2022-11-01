Jennifer Aniston Looks Back On 'Friends' Days Ahead Of Matthew Perry's Bombshell Memoir Release

As OK! learned, Perry addressed his awkward crush on the We're the Millers star and how she rejected him in his book. Noting that "it was clear" the Just Go With It actress immediately felt Perry "liked her too much, or in the wrong kind of way" before they were even costars, he still asked Aniston out on a date.

Perry claimed Aniston politely turned him down but offered that they still be friends, but the 17 Again actor admitted he told her they couldn't be friends. Though he still had a lingering crush on Aniston when they both landed roles in Friends in 1994, they were "able to sail right past the past and focus on the fact that we had both gotten the best job Hollywood had to offer."