Matthew Perry's Ex-Assistant Kenneth Iwamasa Sentenced to 41 Months in Prison After Injecting Actor Lethal Doses of Ketamine

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Matthew Perry's ex-assistant will serve time in prison for the role he played in the Friends star's death. On Wednesday, May 27, Kenneth Iwamasa was sentenced to 41 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine resulting in death. According to court documents, Iwamasa injected Perry with ketamine multiple times, including 20 shots in the actor's final four days ahead of his October 2023 overdose. The assistant knew Perry was "spiraling out of control" but still administered the drug.

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Source: MEGA Matthew Perry passed away in October 2023.

Iwamasa was also accused of hiding his involvement in the death by deleting evidence, shredding documents and lying to authorities. Eventually, in 2024, he struck a plea deal with federal prosecutors who wanted him to serve 3.5 years behind bars for serving as Perry's "drug supplier and injector despite having no medical training." Iwamasa is not the only person involved in Perry's death set to spend time behind bars. Dr. Salvador Plasencia was sentenced to 30 months, Erik Fleming received 2 years and "Ketamine Queen" Jasveen Sangha received 15 years in prison.

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Kenneth Iwamasa Drove Matthew Perry's Car After His Death

Source: Kenneth Iwamasa/LinkedIn Kenneth Iwamasa is Matthew Perry's former assistant.

Another report published on Wednesday revealed that Iwamasa took a ride in Perry’s car at 4 a.m., shortly after his passing. The information was provided in a letter written by Lisa Calio — who reportedly worked with the TV star for almost three decades — to a judge ahead of Iwamasa’s court hearing. “I received a text from Kenny at 4 a.m. as he was driving one of Matthew’s cars from the house in the Hollywood Hills to the house in the Palisades. And he was loving it," she wrote. “[Kenneth’s] true concern was not upsetting the lifestyle to which he’d become accustomed. He watched Matthew seize up more than once and never told any of us who cared so deeply for Matthew. Kenny Iwamasa killed my friend."

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Source: MEGA Kenneth Iwamasa rode in Matthew Perry's car shortly after his death.

She added, “His narcissistic, outrageous, irresponsible behavior, his psychotic plan, caused him to heat up the jacuzzi, give Matthew the giant shot he requested and leave him alone to die. Whatever sentence he receives, it won’t be long enough. He will always be known as the man who killed Matthew Perry, I suppose there should be some comfort in that."

Matthew Perry’s Half-Sisters Emphasized Kenneth Iwamasa's 'Betrayal'

Source: MEGA Matthew Perry’s half-sisters, Caitlin and Madeline Morrison, said Kenneth Iwamasa 'left him in a hot tub to die.'